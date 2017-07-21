sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,52 Euro		-0,06
-0,57 %
WKN: A1XE6M ISIN: IE00BJ3V9050 Ticker-Symbol: EO7 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,498
10,638
15:04
10,52
10,60
15:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC10,52-0,57 %