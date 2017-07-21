

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) announced the company will be ceasing operations and closing its manufacturing and distribution facilities in Huntsville, Alabama. The restructuring actions are expected to reduce Endo's workforce by approximately 875 positions (including approximately 35 open positions) and to result in pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $325 million, including approximately $60 million of cash charges. Endo expects to realize approximately $55 million to $65 million in annual net run rate pre-tax cost savings by the fourth quarter of 2018.



The company said the Huntsville location has been impacted by declining volumes of commoditized products and the restructuring actions are intended to better match manufacturing capacity to projected future demand.



