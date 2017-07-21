CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/21/17 -- eWellness Healthcare Corporation -- (OTCQB: EWLL) -- a provider of the state of the art PHZIO Platform for the physical therapy and telehealth markets, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent Agreement between US Health Center, Inc. ("USHC") and an undisclosed US healthcare provider. Between both USHC and the undisclosed US healthcare payer group they anticipate having approximately 100,000 healthcare insured customers by the end of 2017. The Parties to this LOI have agreed to use their best efforts to conclude Definitive Agreements between the Parties over the next 90 days. According to eWellness, these new agreements (if executed) are anticipated to generate initially up to $4.2 million in annual reoccurring gross revenue for the Company. This level of sales is anticipated to allow the Company to gain cash flow positive operations during the latter part of 2017.

The undisclosed US healthcare payor group is expected to grow rapidly in the small group health insurance market which has annual premiums of over $384 billion per year. Approximately 84% of this market is traditional full insurance. This company is expected to grow rapidly by offering these small employers the ability to self insure through excellent plan design and reinsurance. We are excited to be chosen as their physical therapy gatekeeper as well as wellness program supplier.

EWLL's comprehensive PT & wellness programs and consulting services are anticipated to provide USHC and the undisclosed US healthcare payer group with new products that will: (1) build new sales channels that increase their current health insurance business, and (2) create new revenue sources through the introduction of such products.

Concierge PT Medical Services: EWLL will be provisioning to both USHC and the undisclosed US healthcare payer group's insureds a new and highly unique patient treatment protocol, that includes "white glove" concierge in-home or in-office physical therapy assessments and digital care treatments in order to enhance the medical treatment and help improve patient treatment outcomes. EWLL will become the exclusive provider of "white glove" concierge in-home or in-office physical therapy assessments, digital physical therapy and a wellness program to the individuals covered by both USHC and the undisclosed US healthcare provider. EWLL shall be selected to be the gatekeeper for all USHC and the undisclosed US healthcare provider physical therapy treatments. As the PT treatment gatekeeper, EWLL will conduct an online consultation with each patient to assess the complexity involved with the patient presentation. From the online consultation, an in-home or in-office evaluation of the patient may be prescribed. Through this initial evaluation, a plan of care will be designed for each patient that in most cases is anticipated to include digital therapy sessions.

PreHabPT: All individuals covered by both USHC and the undisclosed US payer group, that are seeking (non-emergency) orthopedic surgery shall first receive a concierge online consultation, in-home or in-office physical therapy evaluation and will be prescribed a 4-8 week prehabpt.com exercise program prior to any surgery. Another in-home or in-office physical therapy evaluation will be made following surgery and a treatment plan will be initiated. PreHabPT is up to an 8-week physician to patient pre-surgical (Prehab) digital therapeutic exercise treatment system for patients that anticipate having total joint replacement (knee, hip and or shoulder) or back surgeries. Patients may complete these digital therapeutic exercises either monitored or unmonitored.

PurePT: PurePT is a patient & independent PT digital treatment platform for connecting new patients to PT's that are seeking to be treated with our PHZIO treatment system. Patient program assessments can be made in the privacy of a patient home or office. PurePT connects new patients to PT's that are seeking to be treated, particularly in states that have direct access rules where patient's insurance will reimburse for treatment without requiring a physician's prescription. PurePT puts the patient first!

PHZIO Comprehensive Wellness Program: Any both USHC and the undisclosed US healthcare payer group's insureds may after an in-home or in-office physical therapy assessment, enroll in a 6-month comprehensive wellness program. The top line wellness goals of our PHZIO wellness exercise program is to graduate at least 60% of inducted patients through our 6-month program. Patients should expect to experience an average of a 20% reduction in BMI, a 2-inch reduction in waist size, weight loss of at least 10 pounds, significant overall improvement in balance, coordination, flexibility, strength, and lumbopelvic stability. Patients also should score better on Functional Outcomes Scales (Oswestry and LEFS), which indicates improved functional activity levels due to reduced low back, knee and hip pain.

About US Health Center (USHC):

Two years ago, USHC's PredictiMed™ Predictive Modeling Analytics and Engagement Engine was validated by the Intel-GE Care Innovations™ Validation Institute. This third-party stamp of approval recognized years of research and applied population health management work by USHC's clinical and behavioral scientists, led by their founders, Dr. Raymond Gavery, MD, and Gavin Quinnies.

By studying over 15,000 cases that were USHC members under management for over five years, the Institute had the opportunity to validate PredictiMed's™ ability to identify and lower the pre-disease high-risk level which precipitates a higher use of ER and hospital services, in thirteen major disease categories to a lower level. When preemptive intervention is applied through USHC's engagement models, reductions in the incidence of ER visits and hospitalizations can be between 80 and 93%, depending on the disease category.

For over 10 years, USHC has managed millions of lives, helping to save lives, reduce risk, improve quality of life, and reduce costs for thousands of clients. We average over 70% engagement, reduce risk burden by an average of nearly $8,000 per case, and increase productivity an average of 10% by reducing absenteeism and presentism. Over 92% of our Wholeistic™ Coaching participants would recommend our program to a friend. We help organizations and individuals find their way to their why.

The Intel/GE Validation Institute uses an unbiased, third-party evaluation to ensure its assessment methodology is sound, which is critical in building population health programs that will help those who are sick better manage their health and prevent those who are at risk from developing costly chronic conditions.

The CI Validation Institute's goal is to help organizations involved in population health -- from Health Plans to Employers to Vendors -- adhere to the highest standards of validity, allowing them to compete based on integrity and performance rather than hyperbole.

Read our whole story at www.predictimed.com

About PredictiMed™

PredictiMed™ is a Software as a Service (SaaS) based personalized, predictive medicine analytics and population health management business, based in Milwaukee, WI. The Company's history and on-going mission is the improvement of health outcomes and the reduction of direct and indirect health costs. The Company's portfolio of proprietary data analytic tools, products and services are marketed under the brand name of "PredictiMed".

The Company has developed its proprietary predictive software platform integrating big data and cloud computing into a (SaaS) model to assist employers, consumers, health plans, providers and insurers in the identification and management of pre-disease, disease and end-stage disease states and associated medical costs across the entire continuum of care. The Company's business intelligence solution utilizes integrated data to identify health risks, treatment gaps and inefficiencies, and applies practical, clinically validated solutions to the medical management process in order to improve quality and lower costs.

About eWellness

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. Our business model is to license our PHZIO ("PHZIO") platform to any physical therapy ("PT") clinic in the U.S. and or have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program. The Company's PHZIO home physical therapy exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy and the $8 billion corporate wellness industries. PHZIO re-defines the way physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy platform for home use. Due to the real-time patient monitoring feature, the PHZIO platform is insurance reimbursable.

The PHZIO Solution: A New Physical Therapy Delivery System

SaaS technology platform solution for providers bundling rehabilitation services and employer wellness programs;

First real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy treatment platform for home use;

Ability for physical therapists to observe multiple patients simultaneously in real-time;

Solves what has been a structural problem and limitation in post-acute care practice growth; and

Allows PT practices to generate increased revenues due to higher adherence and compliance rates.

For more information on eWellness go to:

http://www.ewellnesshealth.com/

http://phzio.com/

http://prehabpt.com/

