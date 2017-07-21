HOLLYWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/21/17 -- nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ), (formerly bBooth), the Hollywood digital technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to license its Notifi interactive video technology platform to DealYah, an exciting new online marketplace where businesses can advertise their discounted products or services to a wide array of consumers. DealYah is different from other 'discount coupon' providers because its users have free access to built-in marketing tools, including nFusz's interactive video technology, which enables business owners to create, modify, monitor, and publish deals within minutes. DealYah also offers tailored customer profiles that allow consumers to filter and sort through deals to find exactly the deal they're looking for.

"We're very excited to be part of what we're sure will be an amazing growth story for DealYah," states Rory J. Cutaia, nFusz CEO. "Their truly innovative platform takes the discount coupon business to a whole new level by providing businesses with user-friendly marketing tools, including our own Notifi interactive video technology, all built-in, and all for free. Think Groupon 2.0," continues Mr. Cutaia.

"We feel very fortunate to be working with nFusz," states Mark Ghaida, DealYah CEO. "Their team is amazing. Even though we were still in beta test mode, they very quickly understood our business model and jumped in with fresh ideas and on-going support to help ensure that our platform provides the best solution to our target customers. Adding the nFusz Notifi menu of interactive video marketing tools for use by our business customers is surely going to make a big difference in our bottom line."

Click here to view a sample of how DealYah is using nFusz's interactive video technology to grow their business.

About nFusz, Inc.

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. Our proprietary next generation interactive video technology is the core of our new broadcast and cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. We offer subscription-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' Notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric business and social environment. Now watch for our live broadcast interactive video platform that will redefine what 'engagement' means in consumer video consumption. For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit www.nFusz.com.

About DealYah

DealYah is an online marketplace where businesses can advertise their discounted products or services to a wide array of consumers. DealYah provides free built in marketing tools, which enables business owners to create, modify, monitor, and publish deals within minutes. We offer tailored customer profiles that allow our consumers to filter through deals to find the perfect one. By providing a unique and interactive marketing platform for business owners to advertise at the lowest cost, DealYah creates the ideal space where businesses and consumers can come together to find their perfect deal. For more information on DealYah, visit www.dealyah.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at http://www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

