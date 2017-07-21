Global Automotive Sensors Market to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2021 - Analysis By Application, Vehicle Type & Geography

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Sensors Market - Analysis and Forecast: 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive sensors market is estimated to reach $25.56 billion by 2021.

The overall demand for automotive sensors is significantly growing owing to factors such as increasing demand for luxury cars and stringent governmental regulations on automobile safety and emissions. Moreover, increased market penetration of sensors such as LiDAR, radar, cameras, and ultrasonic is a major factor responsible for enhancing the global growth of the market. Increase in sales of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is witnessed worldwide owing to its economic, environmental, and energy benefits over conventional fuel vehicles which is expected to boost the market sales.

The decline in sensors prices is also encouraging the automotive manufacturers for the development of automotive sensors for different applications in vehicles such as powertrain, chassis, safety and body. The market in terms of volume is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period of 2017 to 2021. The report is a compilation of various segmentations including market breakdown by sensor type, application, vehicle type, and different geographical regions.

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices Inc.

Autoliv, Inc.

Allegro Microsystems, LLC

Bourns Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Elmos Semiconductor AG

General Electric Co.

Infineon Technologies Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Stoneridge Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Takata Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



2 Market Dynamics



3 Competitive Insights



4 Industry Analysis



5 Global Automotive Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast



6 Global Automotive Sensor Market, by Application



7 Global Automotive Sensors Market, by Vehicle Type



8 Global Automotive Sensors Market by Geography



9 Company Profiles



