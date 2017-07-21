President Li Zhenguo: Distributed PV Formally Enters 3.0 Era

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, China's newly installed capacity of distributed PV was 4.24 million kilowatts, an increase of 200% year on year. In 2017, according to an analysis of major enterprises by China National Renewable Energy Center, it's estimated that China's newly installed capacity of PV power generation reached 24 million kilowatts in the first half of the year, including 7 million kilowatts of distributed PV, nearly 3 times of the newly added in the same period of 2016, indicating the advent of a new era for the robust development of distributed PV.

Despite the explosive growth, the problem of distributed PV is obvious. Low-efficiency, low-quality PV modules are flooding the market, while high-quality products are forced to go abroad.

On this market deviation, LONGi president Li Zhenguo took a clear-cut stand that distributed PV must enter the 3.0 era, which means, efficient products like 300W modules are put into final application on a large scale, distributed PV bids farewell to the era of shoddy and low-quality, low-efficiency products, distributed products are not only highly efficient, but also highly reliable and attractive.

In the past two years, the power of LONGi's modules has increased rapidly, from 260W to 270W, 280W and 290W. Today, the 300W module has realized mass production represents the most leading-edge technology and the most outstanding product quality!

In the 3.0 era of distributed PV, LONGi will take the lead to eliminate low-quality, low-efficiency products in the field of distributed PV, so that "good money" can drive out "bad money"; in collaboration with industry peers, LONGi will firmly put high-efficiency products like 300W modules into final application.

According to Li Zhenguo, LONGi will spare no effort to enable the consumers of distributed products to have access to the industry's most cutting-edge products, and enjoy the value returned by high-quality products!

