Congress Could Have Major Impact on Biotech Companies

Senate Republicans introduced a revised version of the health care repeal aiming to replace the Affordable Care Act earlier this month. Repealing the law was a top priority for Mr. Trump and Republicans in Congress, claiming the law has driven up premiums and forced consumers to buy insurance they cannot afford and do not want.

The rewritten package would add $70 billion to the $112 billion for states to use to help curb the growth of premiums and consumers' other out-of-pocket costs. It also includes $45 billion for states to combat the misuse of drugs like opioids. What isn't clear on the new health care repeal is how it will affect regenerative medicine and advances in biotechnology. Regenerative medicine is a life changing area of medicine that has the potential to fully heal damaged organs and tissues.

Regenerative medicine aims to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from life threatening diseases. Governments, scientists, universities, and private companies work with this powerful technology to create new body parts from a patient's own cells and tissues. While the United States is in limbo in terms of government health care reform, it is essential to track private biotechnology companies as they navigate through clinical trials and new drug implementation. Biotech companies furthering the regenerative medical field include: Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCQB: ENDV), Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE), FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN), OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR).

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCQB: ENDV) ENDV is an innovative biotechnology company implementing a bioelectronic approach to regenerative medicine. They operate as an intellectual property licensing and commercialization company and a biomedical research and development company, allowing them to license and develop life-changing regenerative medical products across several platforms. Their Immunotronic technology uses non-invasive electromagnetic pulses to deliver electrical stimulation via inductive coupling to the nervous system and cells. At the end of June, ENDV released an open letter to shareholders providing updates on their pre-clinical study in Myocardial Infraction.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) a medical technology company developing a proprietary therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS), will host its quarterly investor conference call on July 27, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT. The company will provide an update on the clinical advancement of the PulseTxTM System, including progress of the clinical study evaluating NPS for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), as well as the status of the 510(k) submission from earlier this year. The company will also provide an update on recent financial results and developments, including financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) a science-based biopharmaceutical company, recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation status to pamrevlumab, the company's first-in-class antibody, for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2017 second quarter financial results, 2017 third quarter financial guidance and certain business developments for 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) a biotechnology company developing biological therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other rare diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to CAP-1002, Capricor's development candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a debilitating genetic disorder characterized by progressive weakness and chronic inflammation of skeletal, heart, and respiratory muscles. The Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, as well as the Orphan Drug Designation previously granted to CAP-1002 by the FDA, covers the broad treatment of DMD. Upon receiving market approval for CAP-1002 by the FDA, Capricor would be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher.

