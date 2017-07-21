The Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue Prospects by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neuroendocrinology, Neurology, Nephrology, Others) Radioisotope (Tc-99, F-18, I-131, Lu-177, Y-90, Ga-68, Ga-67, Rb-82, I-123, I-125, I-111, Others), Source (Cyclotrons, Nuclear Reactors), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Cancer Research Institutes) and Geography.

Radiopharmaceuticals - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues:

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for 6 Applications, 11 Radioisotopes, 2 Sources, and 4 end-users.

Radiopharmaceuticals, by Application:

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Gastroenterology

• Neuroendocrinology

• Neurology

• Nephrology

• Others

Radiopharmaceuticals, by Radioisotope:

• Tec 99

• Fluorine 18

• Iodine131

• Lutetium 177

• Yttrium 90

• Gallium 68

• Gallium 67

• Rubidium 82

• Iodine 123

• Iodine 125

• Indium 111

• Others

Radiopharmaceuticals, by Source:

• Cyclotrons

• Nuclear Reactors

Radiopharmaceuticals, by End User:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Imaging Centres

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Cancer Research Institutes

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 6 regional and 21 leading national markets:

• North America:

• The US

• Canada

• Latin America:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

• Western Europe:

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• France

• Nordic Countries

• Benelux

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe:

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• APAC:

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN countries

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• MEA:

• South Africa

• GCC

• North African countries

• Rest of MEA

The report also includes profiles and historical results for some of the leading companies in the radiopharmaceutical market, with a focus on the radiopharmaceutical segment of these companies' operations.

List of Companies:

ABX GmbH

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Advanced accelerator applications S.A

Advion, Inc.

Alliance Medical

ANMI

Avid Radiopharmaceuticals

Bayer

Biodex

Biomedica Life Sciences S.A

Bracco Imaging S.P.A

BV Cyclotron VU

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Comecer Group

Coquí RadioPharmaceuticals, Corp.

Coquí RadioPharmaceuticals, Corp.

Cyclomedical

Cyclopharm

Danish International

DuChemBio Co., Ltd

Eckert & Ziegler

EczacibaÅŸi-Monrol Nuclear Products

Eli Lilly and Company

ELYSIA s.a.

Euromechanics saveRay GmbH

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GIPHARMA

IDB Holland BV

Immunomedics, Inc.

Ion Beam Applications

IQ Medical Services

Isologic Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals

Isorad Ltd

IsoTherapeutics Group, LLC

Jubilant Pharma. LLC

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

M.G.P.

M.G.P. spol. s r. o.

Medi-Radiopharma

Modus Medical Devices Inc.

MR Solutions

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nordion, Inc

OctreoPharm Sciences GmbH

Optimized Radiochemical Applications

PARS ISOTOPE Co.

PET Pharm Biotech Co., Ltd

Piramal Group

Rapidscan Pharma Solutions

ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH

RPH Group

SANLAR Group

SCETI K.K

Shertech Pharmacy

Siemens AG

Siemens Healthineers

Sirtex Medical Europe GmbH

SK CAPITAL

St Mary's Pharmaceutical

Synektik Group

Tema Sinergie

The Voxel S.A.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Tracer Pharma ApS

TRASIS S.A.

Triad Isotopes, Inc.

Zevacor Molecular

Zevacor Pharma, Inc.

