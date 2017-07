Researchers at Germany's Helmholtz Institute have developed a new electrode material which could improve the capacity and charge/discharge speed of lithium-ion technology, as well as reducing for costly cobalt in the batteries.

The researchers tested an electrode made from organic copper porphyrin, and measured storage capacities of 130-170 milliamperes per gram (mAh/g) at an average of 3 volts, with experiments suggesting that the capacity could be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...