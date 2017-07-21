Data Quality Tools Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2022 - Analysis By Data Type, Business Function, Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size & Vertical

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The data quality tools market is expected to grow from USD 610.2 Million in 2017 to USD 1,376.7 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The increasing volume of business data and the need for improving the bottom-line performance through better customer engagement are some of the key drivers of this market.

The report provides detailed insights into the global market, which is segmented on the basis of data types, business functions, components, deployment models, organization sizes, verticals, and regions. In the data quality tools market by data type, the compliance data in the data type segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The increasing regulatory pressures in all the verticals, especially the data-centric verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and IT and telecommunications has all leveraged the significant growth of data.

The on-premises deployment model has a high adoption rate as compared to the on-demand deployment model. The on-premises deployment model provides confidentiality and privacy parameters to the organizational data; hence, most of the organizations are adopting the on-premises deployment model.



The BFSI vertical is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The sheer generation of data around this vertical, supplemented with global regulations, such as Basel III, Dodd Frank, Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) EU Solvency II, and Volker rule in the regions of Europe and North America have all contributed to the significant adoption of data quality tools and services. Moreover, data quality tools also play a crucial role in the BFSI vertical, where functions, such as data profiling, data cleansing, and data de- duplication are comprehensively used to gain a wider control of the business and achieve a competitive advantage in the market.



The report covers all the major aspects of the data quality tools market and provides an in-depth analysis across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share, whereas the APAC region is projected to provide significant opportunities in this market and expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Experian PLC

Informatica

Information Builders

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pitney Bowes Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Syncsort

Talend

Tamr

Trianz



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Data Quality Tools Market Analysis, By Data Type



7 Data Quality Tools Market Analysis, By Business Function



8 Data Quality Tools Market Analysis, By Component

9 Data Quality Tools Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



10 Data Quality Tools Market Analysis, By Organization Size



11 Data Quality Tools Market Analysis, By Vertical



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



