Vricon, a global leader in 3D imagery, is pleased to announce the addition of Barry Tilton, who will join Vricon Systems LLC as the Vice President of Engineering and CTO for U.S. Government Programs. Vricon's mission is to build The Globe in 3D by producing photorealistic 3D products and digital elevation models with unmatched coverage and delivery timelines. Tilton will spearhead efforts to create new content and improve response times and product quality for Vricon's customers.



Tilton brings a unique and extensive background in the Defense and Intelligence communities, having worked in remote sensing systems design and user support for a range of customers, to include the Air Force Space program, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the National Reconnaissance Office, the Office of the Director of Intelligence, and the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence. Tilton also has experience in international technical collaboration with Algeria, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Mongolia, New Zealand, Russia, and the United Kingdom.



"We are pleased to welcome Barry to the Vricon family," said Magnus Brege, Vricon CEO. "Barry's broad customer experience - both domestic and international - will support Vricon's efforts to integrate our 3D products into the fabric of our customer's missions."



"After making the decision to leave direct government consulting, I considered several opportunities in the community," said Tilton. "Looking at the global need for high quality geospatial information supporting missions from operations support to crisis response to commercial monitoring, the capabilities that Vricon is developing and delivering presents a unique mix of solutions and new investments to enhance understanding."



Tilton holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California and received his master's degree from Northrop University in Engineering.



About Vricon



Vricon serves the global professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and 3D visualization solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For further information, visit http://www.vricon.com.



