Global Polymer Dispersions Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.2% by 2025 - Increasing Demand for Water-Based Dispersions

The "Global Polymer Dispersions Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Polymer Dispersions Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 27.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $5.28 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for water-based dispersions and government regulations related to volatile organic compound content in dispersions.

Based on application the market is categorized into decorative & protective coating, paper printing ink, carpet & fabrics and other applications. Decorative & protective coating is further divided into metal coating, roof & wall coating and wood coating. Paper is sub segmented into paper coating and surface sizing. Printing Ink is further bifurcated into solvent-based adhesives, adhesives & sealants and water-based adhesives. Carpet & Fabrics is further segregated into Home furnishings, upholstery and other carpet & fabrics.

Depending on the resin type the market is segmented into vinyl dispersions, sb dispersions, polyurethane (PU) dispersions, acrylic dispersions and other resin types.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Current Trends:



Increasing Demand for Water-Based Dispersions



Government Regulations Related to Volatile Organic Compound Content in Dispersions



Recent Technological Developments in Polymer Dispersions

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Polymer Dispersions Market, By Application



5 Polymer Dispersions Market, By Resin Type



6 Polymer Dispersions Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



