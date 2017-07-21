Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LIMITED: Result of AGM 21-Jul-2017 / 14:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21 July 2017 Lekoil Limited ("Lekoil" or the "Company") Result of AGM Lekoil (AIM: LEK), the oil and gas exploration and development company with a focus on West Africa, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held in Lagos earlier today. Full details of the resolutions put to the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting on the Company's website For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com [1] or contact: Lekoil Limited Alfred Castaneda, Investor +44 20 7920 3150 Relations +44 20 7920 3150 Hamilton Esi, Corporate Communications Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 20 7409 3494 James Harris / James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer Mirabaud Securities LLP (Joint Broker) +44 20 7878 3362 / +44 20 Peter Krens / Edward Haig-Thomas 7878 3447 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Jeremy Low / Neil Haycock / Thomas +44 20 7236 1010 Rider Tavistock (Financial PR) Simon Hudson / Barney Hayward +44 20 7920 3150 -ends- Language: English ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: RAG TIDM: LEK Sequence No.: 4443 End of Announcement EQS News Service 594687 21-Jul-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf18eb9b0cff2bfecacebb0696619578&application_id=594687&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2017 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)