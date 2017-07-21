The "Fatty Amines Market Analysis By Carbon Chain Length (C8, C10, C12, C14, C16, C18), By Product (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global fatty amines market is anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025

Increasing demand for high-quality surfactants and emulsifiers due to increased usage of personal and household care products in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific is excepted to steer the market growth in the near future.

Fatty amines market growth is mainly depended on the end-use industries. The U.S. fatty amines market in water treatment chemicals application was valued over USD 52 million in 2016. Growing awareness regarding recycling and reusing polluted water due to water scarcity is anticipated to steer product demand in the region.

Multinational companies such as Kao Corporation, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Huntsman International, and Dow Chemical Company are integrated across the value chain, from raw material processing and fatty amine production to distribution of end products.

These companies have the advantage of captive consumption of raw materials to produce fatty amide and further obtain primary, secondary, and tertiary derivatives. These companies are also involved in the production of other products for industrial applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Fatty Amines Industry Outlook

4. Fatty Amines Market: Carbon Chain Length Outlook

5. Fatty Amines Market: Product Outlook

6. Fatty Amines Market: Application Outlook

7. Fatty Amines Market: Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

Kao Corporation

Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

Evonik Industries

AkzoNobel N.V.

KLK OLEO

Volant-Chem Group

Solvay S.A.

Huntsman International LLC

Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd.

Temix International S.R.L.

Shandong Dafeng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Qida Chemical Co., Ltd.

Indo Amines

India Glycols Ltd.

