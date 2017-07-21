Next Generation Public Safety Report 2017: Advancements in LTE and the Introduction of 5G Communications Will Facilitate Many New & Improved Public Safety Applications

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Next Generation Public Safety: Broadband Wireless and the Integration of Artificial Intelligence and other Advanced Technologies" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report evaluates the current state of public safety technology and solutions and assesses emerging technologies and potential future solutions. The report also provides forecasts for public safety technology spending in the United States for 2016 through 2020. This research also evaluates the growth of AI, its application across diverse sectors, and the associated impact upon Public Safety, Security, and Privacy. The report also provides analysis of planned LTE bandwidth improvements and transition towards 5G.

The Public Safety segment continues to be an important sector due to ever increasing expectations that technology will make consumer's lives easier, more convenient, and safe. Technologies range from improvements to location determination and mapping systems to next generation user interfaces and databases such as Augmented Reality for first responders. Artificial Intelligence will increasingly be integrated into various systems to provide decision making assistance. Virtual Reality will be used for both training/simulations as well as remote command and control. In all cases, broadband wireless is a critically important operational element.

Target Audience:

Telecom service providers

Public safety organizations

Artificial Intelligence companies

Cloud and IoT services companies

Broadband wireless infrastructure providers

Companies Mentioned



Airbus DS

Alcatel-Lucent

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple

Ericsson

Facebook Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

General Electric (GE)

Google Inc.

Hitachi Technology

IBM

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation AI

Raytheon

Salesforce.com

SK Telecom Co, Ltd.

Thales

US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) DARMS

(20+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Leading Companies and Solutions



4 Important Global Public Safety Organizations



5 Next Generation Public Safety Communications and Apps



6 Next Generation Big Data Analytics and Public Safety



7 Internet of Things (IoT) and Next Generation Public Safety Systems



8 US Public Safety Forecasts 2016 - 2020



9 Summary and Recommendations



