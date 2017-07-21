The integration brings the best of Sales Navigator's social selling tools to Zoho CRM, so sales professionals are able to reach out to the right prospects at the right time, engage with them across every channel and close more deals faster

Zoho today announced Sales Navigator for Zoho CRM, through its new partnership with LinkedIn. With the goal of making selling more contextual and faster, the integration connects salespeople with buyers by bringing prospect information from LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network on the Internet, directly inside Zoho CRM. The integration with Sales Navigator helps users view professional information about prospects and customers from LinkedIn along with information like shared connections, how other people in the salesperson's company might be connected to the prospect, as well as lead recommendations, all without having to leave Zoho CRM.

"LinkedIn's Sales Navigator is a powerful solution that can help salespeople understand their prospects better, while Zoho CRM can help them engage those prospects and ultimately close deals. Taking our multichannel philosophy further, Zoho is proud to announce this integration that helps salespeople close more deals," said Mani Vembu, Zoho's chief operating officer.

Highlights:

Discover connections within your team, and reach prospects faster

LinkedIn's Sales Navigator for Zoho CRM helps users discover mutual connections with their prospects on their own LinkedIn network, or on their colleague's network with TeamLink. Users can now start building new relationships and grow their buyer network to make sales faster.

Get new lead recommendations

While users are viewing the LinkedIn profiles of leads, contacts, accounts, and deals in Zoho CRM, they can also see the profiles of similar buyers as recommended leads. By reaching out to leads with a similar profile as ones who are currently in the pipeline, reps have a better chance of closing the sale.

Stay updated with a prospect's professional updates

The integration captures a lead's LinkedIn activity inside Zoho CRM. When sales reps open a record, they are now able to see updates customers have made to their LinkedIn profile. This context gives salespeople more information about their leads, without having to leave their CRM.

"We're excited that Sales Navigator has integrated with Zoho CRM. Zoho CRM's customers can now enjoy the benefits of Sales Navigator right within their CRM window, helping them build lasting relationships and boost sales productivity," said Doug Camplejohn, head of product for LinkedIn Sales Solutions.

Pricing and Availability

LinkedIn Sales Navigator for Zoho CRM will be available immediately to users of Zoho CRM from the Zoho Marketplace, and to users of LinkedIn's Sales Navigator Team Edition or above. Learn more about the different editions of Zoho CRM and Sales Navigator.

Zoho CRM is free for up to 10 users. Paid plans begin at $12/user/month for the Standard Edition, increase to $20/user/month for the Professional Edition and $35/user/month for the fully featured Enterprise Edition.

A completely customer-centric product suite, Zoho CRM Plus is available for $50/user/month. There's also an Ultimate Edition, catering specifically to large businesses with features like database clusters, service level agreements and dedicated support staff.

For more information on Zoho CRM, please visit www.zoho.com/crm.

About Zoho

Zoho is THE operating system for business a single cloud platform with all the necessary applications to run a business entirely from the cloud. Businesses can acquire and manage customers using Zoho's marketing, sales and customer support applications Campaigns, CRM and Desk and can then empower employees to create, store and distribute content on the cloud with Zoho's productivity and collaboration applications Office, Mail and Docs. Additionally, businesses can run their own operations on Zoho's finance and human resources applications - Books, People and Recruit.

More than 25 million users around the world across hundreds of thousands of companies rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses including Zoho itself. A business can choose to run the entire Zoho suite or just a single application. Zoho applications are available directly through zoho.com, or through an ecosystem of hundreds of worldwide Zoho partners.

Zoho is a division of Zoho Corp., a privately-held and consistently profitable company, with more than 3,500 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA with international headquarters in Chennai, India and offices in Austin, London, Yokohama and Beijing. For more information, please visit http://www.zoho.com.

