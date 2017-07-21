MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/21/17 -- Outsell, which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, announced today that it has partnered with Automotive News to host an upcoming webinar titled, "Boost Retention and Profits with Individualized Marketing." The free, online event takes place Tuesday, July 25 at 2:00 pm ET.

Savvy automotive marketers are looking for new ways to better understand how to leverage the Internet of Things (IoT). In order to be successful and stay ahead of the game, it's necessary to apply the IotT's network connectivity to gather and share data that supports a more advanced and targeted marketing strategy.

The automotive industry is potentially a huge benefactor of this level of connectivity and marketers in this field realize that a good customer experience comes from consistent personalized attention and dependability. Today's artificial intelligence solutions can offer the automated, tailored one-on-one engagement that consumers demand with the steady stream of communications necessary to keep them engaged throughout their lifecycle, which can ultimately improve a dealer's bottom line with increased retention and profitability.

Featured speakers Jay McBain, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research; Kristy Elliott, Dealer/Operator, Sunshine Chevrolet; and Guy Super, Vice President, Outsell will explore how the IoT impacts the day-to-day challenges marketers face.

Attendees will learn how to:

Combat challenges created by the IoT

Increase customer retention utilizing artificial intelligence

Maximize consistency for a dealer's marketing communications

Effectively employ marketing solutions using automated, individualized engagement

Who: Speakers Jay McBain, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research; Kristy Elliott, Dealer/Operator, Sunshine Chevrolet; Guy Super, Vice President, Outsell and moderater Mary Beth Vander Schaaf, Managing Editor, Automotive News

What: "Boost Retention and Profits with Individualized Marketing"

Where: Online with Automotive News

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 2-3pm ET

About Outsell

Outsell drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage consumers throughout their individual lifecycles. Outsell makes dealers' lives easier by keeping them in front of customers and prospects using automated marketing communications across channels -- helping them retain more customers and attract new ones. Dealers using Outsell's proprietary technology are tipped off when consumers are most ready to engage, buy, or service. The Outsell marketing platform manages millions of interactions every month for dealers representing all major automotive brands.

Media Contact

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

Email Contact

+1.617.640.9278



