Global Pre-filled Syringes Market 2017-2021 - Shift from Glass Pre-Filled Syringes to Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes

The global pre-filled syringes market to grow at a CAGR of 10.07 % during the period 2017-2021.

Global Pre-filled Syringes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales/value of pre-filled syringes.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Shift from glass pre-filled syringes to plastic pre-filled syringes.The plastic pre-filled syringes are becoming more popular due to the introduction of advanced polymer materials such as polypropylene and crystal-clear polymer, which are biocompatible with the other components of the syringe. Currently, the majority of pre-filled syringes in the global market were made of glass. However, over time manufacturers are switching to plastic as their preferred material for pre-filled syringe due to the inherent drawbacks of glass pre-filled syringes such as susceptibility to breakage and interaction with drugs.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Favorable regulations and guidelines. In developed countries such as the US and Canada, there are laws or guidelines for mandatory protection of healthcare workers from needlestick injuries. In this context, the pre-filled syringes become an attractive choice, as it is equipped with needle safety devices, which can help to prevent the needle stick injuries. Many pre-filled syringes in the market provide features like automatic needle shielding or retractable needle options for safety from needle stick injuries.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Competition from alternative drug delivery systems. The pre-filled syringes market faces intense competition from many alternative drug delivery systems such as microneedles, wearable and connected delivery devices, and nanopatches. These drug delivery devices are non-invasive, which are easier to use, provide painless delivery, and ensure the controlled release of the drug.

However, the delivery of medicine by using pre-filled syringes is not pain-free. Hence, these novel technologies are expected to occupy a significant market share of the global drug delivery market. Companies such as UNILIFE and BD have already introduced wearable injector devices in the market. These devices are used as an alternative to hand-held instruments such as pre-filled syringes, particularly when delivering a dosage over pre-programmed periods from minutes to hours. Wearable injectors can be used to give a customizable dosage of biologics, vaccines, and small molecules to the patients.

