Etrion has connected 4.2 MW (DC) of solar capacity to the grid at two sites in Japan's Aomori prefecture. The two arrays are part of a 9.5 MW project spanning four locations.The Swiss IPP completed the first 5.3 MW phase of the project in February. It has finalized separate 20-year PPAs for each site with regional utility Tohoku Electric Power, at a feed-in tariff (FIT) rate of ¥36 ($0.32)/kWh. Hitachi High-Technologies served as EPC contractor on the multi-phase project, which is expected to generate about 10.7 GWh of electricity per year, according to an online statement. The four sites were completed ...

