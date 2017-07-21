

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in last year's election continuing to create headaches for the White House, reports claim President Donald Trump's legal team is looking for ways to discredit the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller.



A report from the New York Times said Trump's lawyers and aides are scouring the professional and political backgrounds of investigators hired by Mueller, looking for conflicts of interest.



Three people with knowledge of the effort told the Times that Trump's team is searching for information they could use to discredit the investigation or even build a case to fire Mueller.



The search reportedly includes scrutinizing donations to Democratic candidates, investigators' past clients and Mueller's relationship with former FBI Director James Comey.



Mueller's investigation is said to include examining whether Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey while he was leading the Russia probe.



A separate report from the Washington Post also said Trump's lawyers are actively building a case against what they believe to be Mueller's conflicts of interest.



One person cited in the Post story also said Trump has asked his advisers about his power to pardon aides, family members and even himself in connection with the probe.



Trump's lawyers have disputed the claims in the reports, however, with John Dowd calling the reports 'nonsense.'



'The President's lawyers are cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller on behalf of the President,' Dowd added.



The latest claims come after Bloomberg reported that Mueller has expanded his investigation of alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign to include the president's business transactions.



Citing a person familiar with the probe, Bloomberg said Mueller is examining a broad range of transactions involving Trump's businesses as well as those of his associates.



Trump suggested in an interview with the New York Times on Wednesday that Mueller would be crossing a 'red line' by looking into his and his family's finances.



'I would say yes,' Trump said when asked if Mueller's investigation would cross a 'red line' if it expanded to look at his family's finances. 'I think that's a violation. Look, this is about Russia.'



White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president was making it clear that the special counsel should not move outside the scope of the investigation.



