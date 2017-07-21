sprite-preloader
Freitag, 21.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.07.2017 | 16:14
Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Annual Financial Report - Amendment

London, July 21

RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996)


The attached is a link to an amended Early Announcement for June 2017 which replaces the announcement of 20.07.17. There have been formatting changes to the 'Financial Highlights' but no departure from the announced information.

Please click here to view the report


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Fraser Hiddelston +44 1481 745738


