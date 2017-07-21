sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.07.2017 | 16:16
PR Newswire

Global Pool Heat Pump Market Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pool Heat Pump Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global pool heat pump market to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pool heat pump market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofits, and replacement market. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is customizable options provided by vendors of pool heat pumps. Vendors of pool heat pumps are offering various customizable options for end-users, which help them in differentiating their products. These customizable options have helped end-users in selecting appropriate products, helping them obtain maximum utilization and high energy efficiency. Vendors such as Pentair offer online pool heat pump selection calculator, which allows end-users to select an appropriate pump.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is product developments focusing energy efficiency. Many product developments are taking place in the global pool heat market, which is helping vendors to differentiate their products from their competitors. These developments have also helped in improving the efficiency of products, helping end-users to reduce the operating cost.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high product costs. Pool heat pumps are expensive and are mainly used in the commercial sector such as hotels, theme parks, and other places. The use of pool heat pumps is minimal in the residential sector as they are expensive. Solar pool heaters are the most expensive product type, and the prices vary depending on the size of the pool. Pool heat pumps are mainly used in Europe and North America where the standard of living is high. The prices offered by vendors may not seem high but developing countries are finding it difficult to use these pool heat pumps due to the high investment cost.

Key vendors

  • AquaCal
  • Pentair
  • Hayward Industries
  • Rheem
  • Elecro Engineering

Other prominent vendors

  • ALTO
  • Aqualux International
  • CIAT
  • Daishiba
  • Davey Water Products
  • LUXE Pools
  • MTH
  • Pahlen
  • Viessmann
  • Zantia

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6r6ttq/global_pool_heat


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




