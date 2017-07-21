Tire Cord Markets 2016-2024: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - A Prelude to the Changing Face of Global Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Tire Cord in Metric Tons. The global market is additionally analyzed by the following Product Segments - Steel Tire Cord, Polyester Tire Cord, Nylon Tire Cord (N66, & N6), and Others.
The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Bekaert (Belgium)
- Century Enka Limited (India)
- CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- FORMOSA TAFFETA CO., LTD. (Taiwan)
- Hyosung Corporation (South Korea)
- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)
- Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea)
- KORDÃRNA Plus a.s. (Czech Republic)
- Kordsa Global Endüstriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey)
- SRF Limited (India)
- Teijin Limited (Japan)
- Xingda International (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude to the Changing Face of Global Automotive Industry
OEMs from Developed Automotive Markets & OEMs from Emerging Automotive Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automobile Tires Market: An Overview
The Tire Cord Industry
An Introduction
Tire Cord
Key Reinforcement Material for Vehicle Tires
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Market Challenges
Stable Global GDP Per Capita Brings the Promise of Growth
Outlook
Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
Non-BRIC Emerging Markets to Supplement Declining Growth in BRICs in the Coming Decade
Economic Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead for the Global Automotive Industry
Recession Highlights the Role Played by Financial Markets in Global Economic Health
How the Auto Industry Responded to the Recession Shock
How the Auto Industry Recovered & What's Hampering a Full- Recovery
A Reinvented Industry: The Final Outcome of the Recession Crisis
Competitive Scenario
Challenges for Market Players
Market Share Statistics
Declining Captive Capacity Bodes Well for Tire Cord Manufacturers
Strong Relationships with Tire Makers: Key to Market Success
Manufacturers Shift Focus on Emerging Markets to Gain Competitive Edge
Technology & Channel Management: Key Factor Fueling Innovation
Innovative Marketing Strategy: Key to Market Success
Global Trade: Import Export Statistics
Tire Cord Fabric Made of High Tenacity Yarn
Tire Cord Fabric Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns
Tire Cord Fabric Made of Polyester High Tenacity Yarns
Tire Cord Fabric Made of Viscose Rayon High Tenacity Yarns
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market
Asia and Other Developing Regions to Drive Growth
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides Right Climate for Broad Based Growth
Favorable Demographics to Drive Sales of Passenger Cars, Bodes Well for Tire Cord Market
Focus on Tire Capacity Expansions Benefits Market Growth
Rising Average Vehicle Life Drives Replacement Tires Demand, Keeps Sentiments High in Tire Cord Market
Replacement Demand of Tires for Passenger Cars
Large Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Tire Replacements
Shift towards Large Sized Rims Enthuses Tire Cord Makers
Smaller Tire Cords Contribute to Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
Crossover Utility Vehicles to Provide Traction to Tire Cord Demand
Radialization of Tires: A Key Revenue Spinner for Steel Tire Cord
Radialization Gains Momentum in Aircraft Tires
Need for Lighter Weight Drives Material Advancements
Nylon Tire Cords Continue to Find Demand in Tire Production
Allma Volkmann's Innovative Cabling Technology Saves Energy
Excess Capacity Erodes Margins of Polyester Tire Cord Market
HMLS Yarn
The New Polyester Yarn for High-Speed Tires
Demand for Green Tire Cord on an Upward Trajectory
Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles across the World
Nanotechnology to Infuse New Strength
Stringent Product Approval Process
3. TIRE INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW
Introduction
Raw Materials for Automobile Tires
Raw Material Consumption and Challenges
Automobile Tire Composition: Frequently Used Constituents
Radial vs Bias Tires
Radial Tire
Low-Profile Radials
Bias Tire
Market Dynamics
Changing Dimensions
Need of a Big Wheel
Runflat Tires to Register Healthy Growth
Factors Affecting Demand in Tire Industry
Vehicle Demand
Vehicle Fleet
Prices of Raw Material
Significance of Road Transport
Retreading
Major Players
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Tire Cord
An Introduction
Tire Reinforcements for Radial Tire by Category
Tire Reinforcements for Different Categories of Bias/Cross- Ply Tire
Tire Cord Fabric
Steel Cord
Polyester Tire Cord
Nylon Tire Cord
Nylon 66
Nylon 6
Other Tire Cord Fibers
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Zhongce Rubber and Bekaert Sign Agreement to Develop Steel Cord for Green & Smart Tires
Indorama Ventures Concludes Deal to Acquire Glanzstoff Group Tire Cord & Single-End Cord Business
Bekaert's Subsidiary Integrates with ArcelorMittal for Steel Cord Business in Brazil
Michelin to Expand Romanian Tire Cord Plant Capacity
Bekaert to Close Huizho Tire Cord Plant owing to Investment Restrictions
Indorama Ventures Expands Tire-cord Production Capacity of Performance Fibers Plant in Kaiping
Kolon Industries to Establish Tyre Cord Factory in Vietnam
Bekaert to Expand Rogers Steel Cord Manufacturing Plant
Kordsa Global Inaugurates Second Polyester Yarn and Tire Cord Fabric Facility in Indonesia
ChemChina Moves to Take Control of Pirelli
Indorama Ventures Closes Acquisition of Performance Fibers Asia
Bekaert Takes Control of Pirelli's Turkey Based Tire Cord Facility
Kiswire Continues to Expand US Based Tire Cord Facility
Teijin Partners with Ayaha Corporation to Establish Thailand Based Tire Cord Joint Venture Project
Bekaert Takes Control of Pirelli Cord Plants
Hankook Commences Construction of Clarksville Based Tire Manufacturing Facility
Kordsa Global Launches Eco-Friendly Tire Cord
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
