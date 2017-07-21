sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,295 Euro		-0,15
-0,86 %
WKN: A1JXCV ISIN: LU0775917882 Ticker-Symbol: GYC 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,215
17,365
18:11
17,245
17,345
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA17,295-0,86 %