Global Fiber Optics Market to Reach $7.25 Billion by 2025 - Increasing Opportunities in the Healthcare Industry

The Global Fiber Optics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.52 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high-bandwidth communication in the maritime environment, increasing opportunities in the healthcare industry, technological advancements and the development of advanced fiber optics and extensive investments in R&D by leading players to develop and upgrade the fiber optics applications.

By cable type, fiber optics market is segregated into singlemode fiber and multimode fiber. Based on optical fiber type, market is segmented into glass optical fiber and plastics optical fiber. Depending on application, market is divided into military & aerospace, medical, railway, utility, BFSI, telecommunication, data center, CATV, industrial and metropolitan. Military & Aerospace segment is further classified into military vehicle sensing, optical computing, secure communication, surveillance system, UAV and weapon system.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Current Trends:



High-Bandwidth Communication in the Maritime Environment



Increasing opportunities in the healthcare industry



Technological advancements and the development of advanced Fiber Optics

Companies Mentioned



AFL Global

Corning Inc

Finisar

Finolex

Fujikura

Furukawa Electric

General Cable Corporation

Leoni AG

Ls Cable & System

OFS Fitel, LLC

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

Prysmian Group

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI)

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Fiber Optics Market, By Cable Type



5 Fiber Optics Market, By Optical Fiber Type



6 Fiber Optics Market, By Application

7 Fiber Optics Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



