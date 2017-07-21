Global Automated Test Equipment Market to Reach $9.36 Billion by 2025 - Increase in Production of Consumer Devices & Expansion of Wireless Networks in Emerging Countries

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Automated Test Equipment Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $9.36 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include expansion of wireless networks in emerging countries, growth of semiconductor testing and increase in production of consumer devices.

Based on application the market is categorized into automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics and other applications.

Depending on the component the market is segmented by handlers/ probers, industrial pcs, mass interconnect and other components. Handlers/ Probers segment is further sub segmented into Handlers and Probers. Mass Interconnect are further sub segmented into VXI, SCXI, PXI, PCI, LXI and GPIB.

Based on type, the market is categorized into digital testing, memory chip testing, mixed signal testing, discrete testing, non-memory chip based testing and other types.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Current Trends:



Expansion of wireless networks in emerging countries



Growth of Semiconductor testing



Increase in production of consumer devices



Technological advancements in Automated Test Equipment

Companies Mentioned



Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

National Instruments Corporation

MEL Systems and Services Ltd.

Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.

LTX-Credence Corporation

Cytec Industries Inc.

Chroma ATE Inc.

Cal-Bay Systems Inc.

Astronics Corporation

Anritsu Company

Altera Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Aeroflex Incorporated

Advint, LLC

Advantest Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Automated Test Equipment Market, By Application



5 Automated Test Equipment Market, By Component



6 Automated Test Equipment Market, By Type



7 Automated Test Equipment Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xlfp8q/global_automated

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716