Lecture Capture Systems Market Worth 9.39 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research report"Lecture Capture Systems Marketby Solution (Hardware and Software), End-User (Educational Institution and Corporate), Service Type (Professional, Training, and Integration & Maintenance), Deployment Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Global Lecture Capture Systems Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.24 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.39 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.19%.

Browse 48 Market Data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 121 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Lecture Capture Systems Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lecture-capture-systems-market-138446242.html

Growing demand for distance education, government initiatives for promoting digital education, high penetration of handheld devices, and increased collaboration between hardware, software, and educational content providers are some of the driving forces in the Lecture Capture Systems Market.

In terms ofgrowth rate, the software segment is expected to dominate the Lecture Capture Systems Market.

Among the solutions, the software segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the Lecture Capture Systems Market during the forecast period. Software solutions are in huge demand due to their functionalities and easy availability. The software solutions market is driven by the rise in the demand for video lecture solutions by students, growth in distance learning courses across universities, increase in online courses and schools, and proliferation of smartphones and tablets among students and employees.

The cloud deployment model is expected to play a key role in the Lecture Capture Systems Market.

The cloud-based lecture capture solutions segment is expected to have a larger market share in the Lecture Capture Systems Market during the forecast period. Cloud is one of most effective technologies that impact every line of business. The adoption of cloud-based lecture capture systems has been increasing at a rapid pace across universities and corporate users, on account of the wide range of features, such as reliability, scalability, flexibility, speed, pay-per-usage model, and low costs, associated with cloud deployments.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Lecture Capture Systems Market.

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate, as the adoption of lecture capture solutions in APAC is in the nascent phase and is expected to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Australia, New Zealand, and India are the frontrunners in adopting lecture capture solutions. Additionally, the region has the presence of a pool of educational institutes in China, India, Australia, and New Zealand. The rise in online education, increase in distance learning courses, and growing government initiatives for digital education are the primary factors that have fueled the growth of the Lecture Capture Systems Market in the APAC region.

Some of the major vendors in the Lecture Capture Systems Market are Kaltura, Inc. (US), Echo360, Inc. (US), Panopto (US), Sonic Foundry, Inc. (US), VBrick (US), YuJa Corporation (US), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (US), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (US), VIDIZMO LLC (US), UbiCast (France), Telestream, LLC (US), Qumu (US), TechSmith Corporation (US), Cattura Video (US), ShareStream LLC (US), Polycom, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), TELTEK Video Research (Spain), Epiphan Systems, Inc. (Canada), PowerCreator Info & Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Winnov, Inc. (US), Lumens Digital Optics, Inc. (Taiwan), Matrox (Canada), and HABOOK Information Technology, Inc. (Taiwan).

