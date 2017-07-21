

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Embark Veterinary Inc., a startup that makes dog DNA-testing kits for pet owners, vets and breeders, said it has raised $4.5 million in funding from investors and relocated its headquarters to Boston.



The company intends to use the new funding to expand its canine genetic testing suite for pet owners, breeders, and veterinarians.



The new round of funding brings Embark's total funding to $6.5 million since the company's inception two years ago. The latest round was led by Founder Collective, Freestyle and ThirdKind, with participation from Bill Maris' new fund Section 32, Anne Wojcicki, and SV Angel.



'Ultimately we are ending preventable disease in dogs. This additional funding enables us to expand the research to accomplish that goal,' says Ryan Boyko, CEO and Founder of Embark Veterinary said. Embark was founded by brothers Adam and Ryan Boyko in 2015.



The Embark Dog DNA Test tracks over 200,000 genetic markers and recognizes 175 dog breeds with its test. It offers ancestry analysis as well as an overview of both genetic disease risk and heritable traits, allowing users to understand their dog's health, plan for their pet's future and provide their dog with the best personalized care possible.



Each dog DNA-testing kit costs $199, the same as for a human genome test from personal genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe.



Since its launch in May 2016, Embark has a growing database of tens of thousands of dogs. The company has delivered thousands of dog owners' information about their pet's breed, traits, and genetic health dispositions.



