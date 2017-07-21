AmbiCom Holding, Inc.: AmbiCom Begins Process to Become SEC Compliant

SANTA CRUZ, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / AmbiCom Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ABHI), the leading provider of cloud based Active Optimization services for Personal Computers and servers, is pleased to announce that they have started the process of becoming current in their filings.

"Today, it's with excitement that I announce that we have retained the services of Business Executive Facilitators to begin our accounting that is required to comply with the SEC form 10 filings. The aim is to become current moving into the last quarter of 2017," stated Alain Lewand, CEO of Ambicom Holdings, Inc. "I would like to personally thank all of our shareholders for their patience in this process. We are moving in the right direction in bringing AmbiCom back to a formidable company with lofty goals ahead and bringing back value to all our shareholders and investors."

About AmbiCom Holdings, Inc.

AmbiCom Holdings Inc., headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, searches out, acquires, and/or invests in unique technologies that have the potential for wide adoption in large markets. AmbiCom looks for mature management teams that have a history of successfully converting new concepts into products.

Of particular interests are high margin products that have the ability to enhance user's experience while generating a positive return on investment.

We are acutely aware of our responsibility to the investors that have placed their trust in our abilities to effectively manage the assets of AmbiCom on their behalf.

For more information, visit www.ambicom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to maintain our website and associated computer systems, our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one of more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

