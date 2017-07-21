

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - Two China-based travel agencies that operate tours in North Korea said Friday they have been informed that the US Government will introduce a ban on its citizens from visiting North Korea as tourists.



Koryo Tours and Young Pioneer Tours said they were informed by the Swedish embassy in Pyongyang, which represents US interests in the North Korean capital, that the ban is expected to be announced on July 27 and come into effect 30 days later.



From that time onwards, it will be illegal for any US national traveling to the Communist nation as a tourist, and their passport will be invalidated.



Koryo Tours apologized to its potential customers over the development, and said US citizen who had booked a trip to North Korea through them will be contacted shortly.



The tour operator wrote on its blog that they will continue to take US citizens to other destinations such as Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia and Far East Russia.



The US Government has not yet confirmed the news about the proposed ban, but anti-Pyongyang feeling is strife in the United States in the wake of ballistic missile tests targeting the country, and the death of American student Otto Warmbier in June, a few days after North Korea released him in a coma after 18 months of captivity.



After the death of Warmbier, Young Pioneer Tours, which organized his trip to North Korea in December 2015, reportedly said it would no longer take US citizens to the reclusive country.



A bipartisan bill proposing tight restrictions on travel to North Korea, and banning tourists to that country, was introduced in the Congress in May citing the risk of U.S. citizens being detained there for political reasons.



Three U.S. citizens remain imprisoned currently in North Korea. Several American tourists visit North Korea ignoring the State Department's strong warning to U.S. citizens against traveling to a country deemed as dangerous to them.



