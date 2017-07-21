Technavio analysts forecast the global corrugated packaging software marketto grow at a CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global corrugated packaging softwaremarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The corrugated packaging software is being customized for unique packaging purposes such as cutting and printing unique designs. With the increasing competition, vendors are demanding for innovative packaging and POS display techniques. As a result, they are opting for customized designs, which can be done using specific software.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global corrugated packaging softwaremarket:

Availability of packaged software solution

The corrugated packaging software is available as a stand-alone software, which can only manage cutting, printing, and folding of corrugated boards. The packaged software solutions are a part of ERP software, which helps in inventory management, planning, managing corrugated boards, billing, and shipment of corrugated boxes.

Amrita Choudhury, an industry expert in enterprise applicationfrom Technavio, says, "With the availability of packaged solutions, the adoption of corrugated packaging software is increasing as it becomes easy to implement and manage. Packaged software solutions are more cost-effective than stand-alone corrugated packaging software. Therefore, it helps in increasing the profit margin of manufacturers

Operational efficiency in managing different customers with different specifications

In the increasingly competitive market landscape, the corrugated board manufacturers are giving importance to the corrugated packaging software to enhance operational efficiency and gain an advantage over their competitors. Organizations face constant issues with the complex box design, cutting, and delivery as different customers have different specifications.

"Managing and maintaining different specifications is a tedious task as quality assurance of the corrugated packaging boards is an important factor. As a result, vendors adopt corrugated packaging software and ERP solutions integrated with corrugated packaging software to ensure efficient operation across different areas of business," adds Amrita.

Growing demand in e-commerce sector

The tremendous growth in the e-commerce market and the wide acceptance of online shopping have opened a new platform of opportunity for the corrugated packaging software. With the increasing variety of products purchased online, the need for corrugated boxes of different shapes and sizes is increasing. E-commerce vendors are insisting on customized corrugated boxes with their brand and logo printed on the boxes. This is increasing the demand for corrugated packaging software among both large-scale and small-scale corrugated box manufacturers, which will have a positive impact on the volumes of sales of the corrugated packaging software.

Top vendors:

Epicor

Amtech Software

Onesys

