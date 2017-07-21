Global Fixed and Wireless Broadband Services (2017-2022): Market Drivers Include Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics & Internet of Things

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fixed and Wireless Broadband Services: Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Demand for broadband services is anticipated to increase rapidly during the next five years as data-hungry consumers and enterprise users both rapidly expand communications and usage of applications, content and commerce. Drivers include both organic service growth as well as new cloud-based service models. Additional technology and market drivers include Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Internet of Things applications and services.

Certain device types will be major drivers of broadband service growth such as wearables (connectivity bands, VR headsets, etc.) and IoT (modules, wireless embedded things, etc.). For example, robust growth in data communications associated with Smart Appliances and Industrial Robots will facilitate growth within Consumer and Industrial IoT respectively. Additionally, broadband services will also drive growth in revenue in various operational support areas such as the need for IoT Billing and Settlement.

This research evaluates the global and regional fixed and wireless broadband services market. The report addresses broadband technology and market demand drivers. The report includes detailed forecasts for revenue and subscriptions for the 2017 to 2020 period.

Report Benefits:

Global and regional broadband forecasts 2017 - 2022.

Identify the technology and market drivers for broadband growth.

Understand emerging technology needs and impact on broadband.

Identify how specific market opportunities such as IoT will drive broadband.

Understand the role and future of 5G within the broadband services continuum.



Target Audience:



Broadband infrastructure suppliers.

Fixed and wireless service providers.

Application development companies.

Enterprise service provider companies.

Managed communication service providers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Broadband Technologies and Solutions



3 Broadband Technology and Market Demand Drivers



4 Broadband Service Market 2017 - 2022



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



