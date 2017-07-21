FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

21 July 2017

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that on 21 July 2017, Martha Poulter, Non-Executive Director, purchased 60,000 shares in the Company at a price of £1.168761 per share.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

020 7725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them