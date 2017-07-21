FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, July 21
FirstGroup plc
21 July 2017
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that on 21 July 2017, Martha Poulter, Non-Executive Director, purchased 60,000 shares in the Company at a price of £1.168761 per share.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Enquiries
Sarah Steadman
Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant
020 7725 2731
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Martha Poulter
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non - Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
60,000
£51,336.41
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21/07/2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted