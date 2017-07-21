sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, July 21

FirstGroup plc

21 July 2017

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that on 21 July 2017, Martha Poulter, Non-Executive Director, purchased 60,000 shares in the Company at a price of £1.168761 per share.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

020 7725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Martha Poulter
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non - Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.16876160,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

60,000

£51,336.41
e)Date of the transaction21/07/2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

