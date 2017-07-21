

Dalradian receives $1.5 million from warrant exercises



TORONTO, July 21, 2017/Marketwired/ - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') announces that 1,350,000 of Dalradian's common share purchase warrants originally issued on 7 October 2015 (the 'October Warrants') were exercised between 7 July 2017 and 20 July 2017 at a price of C$1.04, resulting in proceeds to the Company of $1,404,000.



Additionally, 83,567 of Dalradian's common share purchase warrants originally issued on 31 July 2014 (the 'July Warrants') at a price of C$1.50 were exercised between 30 June 2017 and 20 July 2017 for proceeds of $125,350.50 to the Company.



The shares issued upon exercise of the October Warrants and the July Warrants were admitted for trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange as part of the block admission announced on 23 September 2016.



Following the October Warrant and July Warrant exercises, the Company has in issue 254,331,097 Common Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



About Dalradian Resources Inc. Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.



