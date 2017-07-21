

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - California based vertical farming company Plenty, attracted $200 million in fresh investment. The funding was led by Masayoshi Son of SoftBank Vision Fund, joined by Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos through Innovation Endeavors and Bezos Expeditions and Eric Schmidt of Alphabet.



The technology driven farming company plans to produce fresh leaves, vegetables and fruits in indoor vertical platforms. It claims to grow food even more efficiently than in the normal outdoor traditional fields.



Plenty's products are pesticide free since they are grown in controlled indoor conditions. It uses less water compared to traditional farming and tray potting in shelves. It uses less energy by utilization of gravitational force to feed water and nutrients in vertical farms.



The innovative method of agriculture adds more space for cultivation per floor area and higher production. The company utilizes field scale architecture for maximum utilization. The model can not be adopted in small scales for it would not be cost efficient.



The company plans to replicate its vertical fields near urban areas, so that the transportation miles can be reduced significantly. Plenty has plans to grow tomatoes, strawberries, cucumbers, etc along with leafy greens.



Plenty was founded in 2013 and has more than 100 employees in San Francisco and Wyoming. It looks forward to competing field produce in pricing.



