

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese government has banned Canadian pop diva Justin Bieber from performing in the country.



The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture cited 'bad behavior' as the reason to say 'no' to the pop star with the biggest fan-following in the world.



It was in response to a Chinese Bieber fan's query why her idol hasn't been seen in the country for several years that the ministry issued this statement: 'Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer. In order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers.'



The Bureau expressed hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and 'truly become a singer beloved by the public.'



The singer is about to embark on the Asian leg of his latest world tour. It takes him to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the Philippines, but no venues have been scheduled in China.



In addition to his controversial actions in America, Bieber had also irritated the rigid Chinese regime by displaying some numbers on its soil.



Bieber was filmed being carried up the Great Wall of China by his bodyguards when he was allowed to tour the country in 2013. He was also seen skateboarding through the streets of the Chinese capital while being pursued by his entourage.



Bieber is the latest in a series of celebrities or groups that China has blacklisted. They include the Dalai Lama, Taiwanese separatists, the British band Oasis and the U.S. group Maroon 5.



Bieber's 'Sorry' is the world's second most-streamed track of all time with combined streams of 4.38 billion.



