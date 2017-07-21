Global Retinal Drugs Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Rising Geriatric Population & Corresponding Increase in Patient Pool

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Retinal Drugs Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global retinal drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 11.66% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Retinal Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rising use of combination therapies. There has been a rising demand for combination therapies for the treatment of retinal disorders. Combination therapies reduce the frequency of eye drop/drugs administration. An increasing number of vendors are focusing on the development of combination therapies for the treatment of retinal disorders. This is apparent from the presence of strong pipeline of combination therapies for retinal disorders. Combination therapies are expected to reduce the possibility of choroidal neovascularization, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expression and inflammation.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising geriatric population and corresponding increase in patient pool. The global geriatric population continuous to grow rapidly due to factors such as rapidly falling fertility rates and growing life expectancy due to improved medical facilities. In 2015, the U.S Census Bureau had calculated the population of 65 years and above to be at 617 million; it is expected to rise to 1,566 million by 2050.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Shortage of trained professionals. The shortage of trained ophthalmologists is one of the key challenges for the retinal drugs market. Although the number of people diagnosed with eyesight disorders has been continuously rising, there remains a shortage of trained and experienced eye care professionals (ophthalmologists, ophthalmic assistants, ophthalmic nurses and optometrists) to treat eye disorders. Countries all over the globe are facing shortage of trained professionals in the eye-care sector. For instance, India, one of the most lucrative markets for retinal drugs during the forecast period faces an immense shortage of optometrists.

Key vendors



Bayer

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis

Regeneron



Other prominent vendors



Merck

Shire

Teva Pharmaceutical

ThromboGenics



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Pipeline landscape



PART 07: Segmentation by type of disease



PART 08: Market segmentation by ROA



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Appendix



