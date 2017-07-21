Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal industrial robot cell market report until 2021. This research report also lists 20 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170721005431/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial robot cell market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global industrial robot cell market is expected to see growth in the forecast period, with the increase in adoption of industrial robot cells in various industries such as automotive, chemical, electrical, electronics, food, and consumer goods. The market will mainly see a surge in demand from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in sectors such as automotive, chemicals, electronics, pharmaceutical, textiles, and F&B.

The global industrial robot cell market is characterized by the presence of several system integrators and robot manufacturers that offer pre-configured robot cell units such as ABB, FANUC, Genesis Systems Group, RobotWorx, and Yaskawa Motoman. The competition in the market is intense in terms of customized solutions, services offered, and the areas of application the integrators deal with. The established players are focusing on geographical expansion and upselling products and services by upgrading the existing ones, along with forming partnerships with manufacturers for gaining support in sales, training, market recognition, and lead generation.

Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, an industry expert at Technavio for research on robotics, says, "Vendors are improving their services by focusing on customization of services and increasing adoption of software for commissioning and programming. They are also hiring commissioning engineers and programmers, which have the expertise to conduct life-cycle assessment and test feasibility of industrial robot cell."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five industrial robot cell market vendors

ABB

ABB provides automation and power technologies to diverse industries, including utilities, transport, and infrastructure. ABB has been a major player in the industrial robotics market. It has also introduced robot cells, such as FlexArc robotic welding cells, in its product offerings. The company is focussing on versatile modular packages to differentiate itself in the global robot cell market. The robot cells are available in the virtual computer format and as replicas of the real cell in RobotStudio software.

FANUC

FANUC provides robotics and CNC systems. The company also provides maintenance services and spare parts (for automation products) to its clients worldwide. It has a training center that offers practice-based training courses, on how to use FANUC products, to its customers in Japan. For overseas customers, the FANUC-affiliated companies provide training courses at their respective facilities. Its R&D facility includes software, hardware, laser, servo, robot, ROBODRILL, ROBOSHOT, ROBOCUT, and basic laboratories.

Genesis Systems Group

Genesis Systems Group is a major provider of robotic systems integration services related to applications such as welding, cutting, inspection, material handling, and others. The major industries that the company caters to are automotive, aerospace, and heavy and light industries.

The company is a major system integration player that offers industrial robot cells. It offers Versa Systems, which are work cell platforms, to help end-users in integrating low-cost pre-engineered cells.

RobotWorx

RobotWorx specializes in prototype designing and development of advanced robotic systems. It takes development work on behalf of other companies. The company is the official integrator for manufacturers such as FANUC, Yaskawa Motoman, ABB, and Kuka.

Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman is a major player in the robotics market in the Americas. It provides industrial robots for applications such as assembly, material handling, coating, dispensing, arc welding, packaging, and palletizing.

The company has a wide portfolio of industrial robot cells for applications such as arc welding, spot welding, cutting, assembly, repair, and bin-picking. These include products such as ArcWorld, SpotWorld, and EcoTrim.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Robotics Rental Market 2017-2021

Global Robotics Market in the Meat Industry 2017-2021

Global Vision Guided Robotics Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170721005431/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com