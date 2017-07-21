INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP: Q2 Revenue & Half-Year Results 2017 Conference Call Cancellation

Q2 Revenue & Half-Year Results 2017
Conference Call Cancellation
Due to our preliminary quarterly and half-year earnings call held on Thursday, July 20th at 8:30am CET and available on our website, Ingenico informs you that the call due on Wednesday, July 26th at 6pm (CET) is cancelled.
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.
