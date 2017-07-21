sprite-preloader
INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP: Q2 Revenue & Half-Year Results 2017 Conference Call Cancellation

Q2 Revenue & Half-Year Results 2017
Conference Call Cancellation

Due to our preliminary quarterly and half-year earnings call held on Thursday, July 20th at 8:30am CET and available on our website, Ingenico informs you that the call due on Wednesday, July 26th at 6pm (CET) is cancelled.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.
Stay in touch with us:
www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com)          twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

Contacts

Investors
Laurent Marie
VP Investor Relations & Financial Communication
laurent.marie@ingenico.com (mailto:laurent.marie@ingenico.com)
T./ +33 1 58 01 92 98

  		Investors
Kevin Woringer
Investor Relations Manager
kevin.woringer@ingenico.com (mailto:kevin.woringer@ingenico.com)
T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09

  		Communication
Coba Taillefer
External Communication Manager
coba.taillefer@ingenico.com
T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62

 
PDF VERSION (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2122350/809221.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)