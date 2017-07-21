Technavio's latest market research report on the global sealing and dispensing robots marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global sealing and dispensing robots marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Flexible assembly lines and expansion in product line

3D multi-imaging and image scanning

Developing lighter weight vehicles

Flexible assembly lines and expansion in product line

The rise in demand for robots has decreased the cost of electronic, electrical, and mechanical components used in the construction of robots. In addition, new assembly lines are emerging due to developments and growth in industries such as automotive and glass. Applications such as welding, picking and packaging, painting, sealing and dispensing, and inspection are critical applications that require quality. All these processes require the implementation of robots in industries.

Sealing and dispensing robots are operated using PC software, where the user can pre-program the robot to apply sealants. However, these pre-programmed robots would not be able to work with objects of constantly changing shapes and sizes. Therefore, during the forecast period, it is expected that advances in technologies will enable these robots to become more flexible and work on objects with constantly changing shapes and sizes. These robots will become more flexible in their movements, enabling them to twist to different angles and inspect the objects more thoroughly.

3D multi-imaging and image scanning

Sealing and dispensing robots are incorporated with cameras and sensors that help them to understand the complexity of the component design. This understanding allows sealing and dispensing robots to determine the workstation and apply the right quantity of sealant in the right space.

"The need to improve work efficiency and quality will pave the demand for advanced industrial robots with new features. 2D and 3D multi-imaging and image scanning allow robots to capture multiple images from all dimensions which are analyzed to determine the right coating and quantity of sealants. Therefore, sealing and dispensing robots will be implemented in industries to help minimize errors and reduce wastage," says Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for roboticsresearch.

Developing lighter weight vehicles

Recent technologies in the automotive and auto component manufacturing industry include the development of lighter weight vehicles and components. Structural adhesives have enabled manufacturers to implement this technology. While applying adhesives and sealants on lightweight objects, it is important to note that robots should provide right viscosity and cure to adhesives. The right viscosity of adhesives applied on lighter weight objects and the time taken by adhesives to get harden are critical for lightweight components to stick together.

"Robotic arms can move in multiple directions, and thus it needs to maintain the correct temperature and pressure. Keeping this on priority, OEMs need to develop advanced robots to address the demand for high precision. The forecast period will witness new developments in the robotics manufacturing sector, offering industries with speed and high-precision sealing and dispensing robots," says Sushmit.

