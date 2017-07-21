Global Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Markets 2016-2024

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing in US$ Million. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Amazon Web Services, Inc. (USA)
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- CA, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Egenera, Inc. (USA)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- iLand (USA)
- International Business Machines Corp. (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- NOMADESK NV (Belgium)
- Oodrive (France)
- Oracle Corporation (USA)
- Rackspace, Inc. (USA)
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)
- SAP SE (Germany)
- V2Soft, Inc. (USA)
- Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Mobility & Connectivity: The Two Most Important Buzzwords of the 21st Century
- Changing Demands of Modern Millennial-Heavy Mobile Workforce Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing
- How the Cloud Fits Into the Enterprise Mobility Equation
- Emergence of Cloud as the True Flavor of Mobility
- Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing: The Convergence of Enterprise Mobility & the Cloud
- Rise of BYOD: The Cornerstone for the Evolution of Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing
- Cloud-Based Enterprise Mobile Device Management: A Key Revenue Spinning Market Opportunity
- Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Drives the Importance of Delivering Mobile Apps Through Enterprise App Stores
- Use of Heterogeneous Cloud-Based Resources to Become the Standard Design Architecture for Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Applications
- Cloud Hosted Desktop Virtualization Enables Application Access On Any Device
- Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps Among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth
- Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth
- Security Policy & Privacy Issues Gain Prominence with the Proliferation of Enterprise Mobile Cloud
- High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal Points for Future Growth
2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
- Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing: A Definition
- Mobile Applications: An Introduction
- Enterprise Mobility: An Overview
- Advantages of Cloud Computing
- Lower Costs
- Flexibility
- Scalability and Availability
- Speed and Efficiency
- Enterprises Become More Strategic
- Types of Cloud Delivery Models
- Software as a Service (SaaS)
- Platform as a Service (PaaS)
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Microsoft Plans to Take Over Intentional Software
- Upland Software Acquires RightAnswers
- Amazon Plans to Introduce Productivity Software
- ESolutions Forms Partnership with Microsoft
- Iviry Forms Partnership with Microsoft
- PointGrab Forms Partnership with Serraview
- Singtel Forms Partnership with Microsoft
- Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County Selects Accela
- Oracle Acquires NetSuite
- Salesforce Takes Over Quip
- Polaris Office Introduces Cloud Based Productivity Solutions in the US
- Madison Dearborn Partners Acquires Intermedia
- WorkForce Software Takes Over Workplace
- Microsoft Partners with Workday
- Polycom Plans to Extend Video Collaboration with Microsoft
- Google Acquires Apigee Corporation
- Nokia Introduces Mobile Computing Enterprise Applications
- Microsoft Introduces New Collaborative Office Software
- Sage Expands Technology Agreement with Microsoft
- Microsoft Inks Agreement with GE
- Red Hat to Take Over FeedHenry
4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pfnvvg/enterprise_mobile
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716