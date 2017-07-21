Global Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Markets 2016-2024

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing in US$ Million. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Amazon Web Services, Inc. ( USA )

) AT&T, Inc. ( USA )

) CA, Inc. ( USA )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Egenera, Inc. ( USA )

) Google, Inc. ( USA )

) iLand ( USA )

) International Business Machines Corp. ( USA )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) NOMADESK NV ( Belgium )

) Oodrive ( France )

) Oracle Corporation ( USA )

) Rackspace, Inc. ( USA )

) Salesforce.com, Inc. ( USA )

) SAP SE ( Germany )

) V2Soft, Inc. ( USA )

) Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Mobility & Connectivity: The Two Most Important Buzzwords of the 21st Century

Changing Demands of Modern Millennial-Heavy Mobile Workforce Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing

How the Cloud Fits Into the Enterprise Mobility Equation

Emergence of Cloud as the True Flavor of Mobility

Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing: The Convergence of Enterprise Mobility & the Cloud

Rise of BYOD: The Cornerstone for the Evolution of Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing

Cloud-Based Enterprise Mobile Device Management: A Key Revenue Spinning Market Opportunity

Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Drives the Importance of Delivering Mobile Apps Through Enterprise App Stores

Use of Heterogeneous Cloud-Based Resources to Become the Standard Design Architecture for Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Applications

Cloud Hosted Desktop Virtualization Enables Application Access On Any Device

Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps Among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth

Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth

Security Policy & Privacy Issues Gain Prominence with the Proliferation of Enterprise Mobile Cloud

High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal Points for Future Growth

2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing: A Definition

Mobile Applications: An Introduction

Enterprise Mobility: An Overview

Advantages of Cloud Computing

Lower Costs

Flexibility

Scalability and Availability

Speed and Efficiency

Enterprises Become More Strategic

Types of Cloud Delivery Models

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Microsoft Plans to Take Over Intentional Software

Upland Software Acquires RightAnswers

Amazon Plans to Introduce Productivity Software

ESolutions Forms Partnership with Microsoft

Iviry Forms Partnership with Microsoft

PointGrab Forms Partnership with Serraview

Singtel Forms Partnership with Microsoft

Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County Selects Accela

Oracle Acquires NetSuite

Salesforce Takes Over Quip

Polaris Office Introduces Cloud Based Productivity Solutions in the US

Madison Dearborn Partners Acquires Intermedia

WorkForce Software Takes Over Workplace

Microsoft Partners with Workday

Polycom Plans to Extend Video Collaboration with Microsoft

Google Acquires Apigee Corporation

Nokia Introduces Mobile Computing Enterprise Applications

Microsoft Introduces New Collaborative Office Software

Sage Expands Technology Agreement with Microsoft

Microsoft Inks Agreement with GE

Red Hat to Take Over FeedHenry

4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



