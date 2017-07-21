Global Nutricosmetics Strategic Business Report 2017 - Noteworthy Trends & Issues 2016-2024

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report profiles 91 companies including many key and niche players such as:

BASF SE ( Germany )

) ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Frutarom Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

) Frutels LLC (US)

Functionalab ( Canada )

) GliSODin Skin Nutrients ( Canada )

) Innéov ( France )

) Lonza Group Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) LycoRed Ltd. ( Israel )

) Nutrilo GmbH ( Germany )

) NV Perricone LLC (US)

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited (US)

Royal DSM N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Shiseido Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Solgar, Inc. (US)

Unipharm, Inc. (US)

Vemedia ( Netherlands )

) Vitabiotics Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Nutricosmetics: Enhancing Beauty from Within

Asia & Europe at the Forefront of Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market

Points of Disparity in Nutricosmetics Market across Japan, Europe and US

Nutricosmetics Market: Trends in a Nutshell

Factors Driving Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market

Societal Factors

Aging Population

Increase in Disposable Incomes

Growing Popularity of Beauty-from-Within Concept

Shift toward Less Invasive Treatments

Environmental Concerns

Market Barriers

Consumer Skepticism

Merchandising Strategies

High Prices

Slow Results

Lack of Awareness about Potential Skin Health Benefits

Apprehensions of Ingredient Manufacturers

Regulatory Issues

Nutricosmetics Target Inner Skin and Body Care

Main Focus Areas and Attributes of Nutricosmetic Products

Edible Products in Nutricosmetics Market: An Overview

Competitive Structure



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS AND ISSUES

The Changing Landscape of Skin Care

An Opportunity for Ingestible Cosmetics

Anti-Aging Skincare: Focus of Nutricosmetics Market

Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics

Widening Consumer Base: Opportunity for Manufacturers

Men Gradually Coming Under the Nutricosmetics Purview

Beauty Drinks Market

Addressing Needs of Elderly Population

Innovative Products Drive Sales of Nutricosmetics

Ani-aGin: An Alcoholic Drink with Skin Boosting Effects

SkinAx²: A Nutricosmetic Solution to Improve Skin Radiance

Esthechoc

A Chocolate Product with Skin Enhancing Properties

CLUO: The New Range of Herbal Nutricosmetic Drinks

Nutritional Supplements Combat Hair Fall among Women

Collagen Nutricosmetics: Growing in Popularity

Declining Collagen Levels

A Major Cause of Skin Ageing

Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products

Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers

Improving Collagen Effectiveness by Combining with Other Proteins

Different Nutrient Sources Used in Collagen Production

Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Products

Collagen Peptides Gain Fervor as Skin Renewal Nutricosmetics

Growing Popularity of Natural and Organic Skin Care Products

Nutricosmetics for Sun Protection

Antioxidant Blends Gain Importance

Nutricosmetics: Potential Opportunities in Skin Lightening Market

Novel Ingredients Being Explored to Make Nutricosmetics Even Better

Pycnogenol Promotes Skin Health

Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Opportunities in Cosmetics

Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend

Increasing Focus on Oxidative Stress: A Business Case

Reality Outweighs Beauty and Wellness Claims by Functional Ingredient Products

Importance of Scientifically Backed Clinical Trials

Supportive Clinical Studies Drive Demand

Raw Material Sourcing: A Key Consideration

Nutricosmetics

A Robust Support System in Aesthetic Procedures

Vitamin-Enriched Products: The New Growth Area

New Delivery Forms: Greater Opportunities for Nutricosmetics Market

Selective Retailing

The Way forward for Beauty Foods

Stringent Regulatory Mechanism for Beauty Products in Europe

Convergence of Beauty with Food, Medical and Health Industries

Packaging Trends in Nutricosmetics Market

Topical Cosmetic Products Pose a Change for Nutricosmetics

Nutricosmetics Market Faces Competition from Supplements Market



3. NUTRICOSMETIC INGREDIENTS

Nutricosmetics

Key Ingredients and Functional Benefits

Emerging Natural Ingredients in the Nutricosmetics Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction to Nutricosmetics

Benefits of Nutrition in Skincare

Cosmeceuticals Vs Nutricosmetics

Typical Categories of Nutricosmetics

Drinkable Nutricosmetics

Oral Nutricosmetics

Areas Addressed by Nutricosmetics

Origin



5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Obscure and Non-Standardized Nutricosmetics Regulations Lead to Confusion

Product Claims and Positioning

Safety Concerns Arise due to Absence of Regulations

Regional Regulatory Aspects

Japan

European Union

Food Directive

The Traditional Herbal Medicinal Products Directive (THMPD)

The Nutrition and Health Claims Regulation, 2007

The United States



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Minerva Research Labs Introduces Gold Collagen® Liquid Beauty Supplements

VITAL SURGE Rolls Out Whole-Body Nutricosmetic

Bella Berry Introduces Beauty Drinks in the UK

Monteloeder Launches Melagenol, a Novel Natural Oral Nutricosmetic Formulation

Laboratoire PYC Adds Anti-ageing Nutritional Supplements its Range

Herborium to Distribute AcnEase, an Acne Treatment Product in France

Juice Generation to Launch Beauty Bombs, Nutritional Drinks for Skin Care

RiceBran Launches RiceBran-Based Personal Care Products

AMC Innova and Natura Bissé Joint Venture Unveils Beauty & Go

Beraca to Launch RainForest Line of Nutricosmetics



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Aché Laboratórios Takes Over Laboratório Tiaraju

Vemedia to Take Over Oenobiol®

Galderma Acquires Innéov Group

Valeant Canada Inks Partnership Deal with GliSODin Skin Nutrients

RiceBran Technologies Expands Production Capacity at Healthy Natural Plant



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



