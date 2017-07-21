Global Nutricosmetics Strategic Business Report 2017 - Noteworthy Trends & Issues 2016-2024

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Nutricosmetics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nutricosmetics in US$ Million.
The report profiles 91 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BASF SE (Germany)
- ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia)
- Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Israel)
- Frutels LLC (US)
- Functionalab (Canada)
- GliSODin Skin Nutrients (Canada)
- Innéov (France)
- Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
- LycoRed Ltd. (Israel)
- Nutrilo GmbH (Germany)
- NV Perricone LLC (US)
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited (US)
- Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Shiseido Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Solgar, Inc. (US)
- Unipharm, Inc. (US)
- Vemedia (Netherlands)
- Vitabiotics Ltd. (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Nutricosmetics: Enhancing Beauty from Within
Asia & Europe at the Forefront of Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market
Points of Disparity in Nutricosmetics Market across Japan, Europe and US
Nutricosmetics Market: Trends in a Nutshell
Factors Driving Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market
Societal Factors
Aging Population
Increase in Disposable Incomes
Growing Popularity of Beauty-from-Within Concept
Shift toward Less Invasive Treatments
Environmental Concerns
Market Barriers
Consumer Skepticism
Merchandising Strategies
High Prices
Slow Results
Lack of Awareness about Potential Skin Health Benefits
Apprehensions of Ingredient Manufacturers
Regulatory Issues
Nutricosmetics Target Inner Skin and Body Care
Main Focus Areas and Attributes of Nutricosmetic Products
Edible Products in Nutricosmetics Market: An Overview
Competitive Structure
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS AND ISSUES
The Changing Landscape of Skin Care
An Opportunity for Ingestible Cosmetics
Anti-Aging Skincare: Focus of Nutricosmetics Market
Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics
Widening Consumer Base: Opportunity for Manufacturers
Men Gradually Coming Under the Nutricosmetics Purview
Beauty Drinks Market
Addressing Needs of Elderly Population
Innovative Products Drive Sales of Nutricosmetics
Ani-aGin: An Alcoholic Drink with Skin Boosting Effects
SkinAx²: A Nutricosmetic Solution to Improve Skin Radiance
Esthechoc
A Chocolate Product with Skin Enhancing Properties
CLUO: The New Range of Herbal Nutricosmetic Drinks
Nutritional Supplements Combat Hair Fall among Women
Collagen Nutricosmetics: Growing in Popularity
Declining Collagen Levels
A Major Cause of Skin Ageing
Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products
Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers
Improving Collagen Effectiveness by Combining with Other Proteins
Different Nutrient Sources Used in Collagen Production
Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Products
Collagen Peptides Gain Fervor as Skin Renewal Nutricosmetics
Growing Popularity of Natural and Organic Skin Care Products
Nutricosmetics for Sun Protection
Antioxidant Blends Gain Importance
Nutricosmetics: Potential Opportunities in Skin Lightening Market
Novel Ingredients Being Explored to Make Nutricosmetics Even Better
Pycnogenol Promotes Skin Health
Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Opportunities in Cosmetics
Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend
Increasing Focus on Oxidative Stress: A Business Case
Reality Outweighs Beauty and Wellness Claims by Functional Ingredient Products
Importance of Scientifically Backed Clinical Trials
Supportive Clinical Studies Drive Demand
Raw Material Sourcing: A Key Consideration
Nutricosmetics
A Robust Support System in Aesthetic Procedures
Vitamin-Enriched Products: The New Growth Area
New Delivery Forms: Greater Opportunities for Nutricosmetics Market
Selective Retailing
The Way forward for Beauty Foods
Stringent Regulatory Mechanism for Beauty Products in Europe
Convergence of Beauty with Food, Medical and Health Industries
Packaging Trends in Nutricosmetics Market
Topical Cosmetic Products Pose a Change for Nutricosmetics
Nutricosmetics Market Faces Competition from Supplements Market
3. NUTRICOSMETIC INGREDIENTS
Nutricosmetics
Key Ingredients and Functional Benefits
Emerging Natural Ingredients in the Nutricosmetics Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction to Nutricosmetics
Benefits of Nutrition in Skincare
Cosmeceuticals Vs Nutricosmetics
Typical Categories of Nutricosmetics
Drinkable Nutricosmetics
Oral Nutricosmetics
Areas Addressed by Nutricosmetics
Origin
5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Obscure and Non-Standardized Nutricosmetics Regulations Lead to Confusion
Product Claims and Positioning
Safety Concerns Arise due to Absence of Regulations
Regional Regulatory Aspects
Japan
European Union
Food Directive
The Traditional Herbal Medicinal Products Directive (THMPD)
The Nutrition and Health Claims Regulation, 2007
The United States
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Minerva Research Labs Introduces Gold Collagen® Liquid Beauty Supplements
VITAL SURGE Rolls Out Whole-Body Nutricosmetic
Bella Berry Introduces Beauty Drinks in the UK
Monteloeder Launches Melagenol, a Novel Natural Oral Nutricosmetic Formulation
Laboratoire PYC Adds Anti-ageing Nutritional Supplements its Range
Herborium to Distribute AcnEase, an Acne Treatment Product in France
Juice Generation to Launch Beauty Bombs, Nutritional Drinks for Skin Care
RiceBran Launches RiceBran-Based Personal Care Products
AMC Innova and Natura Bissé Joint Venture Unveils Beauty & Go
Beraca to Launch RainForest Line of Nutricosmetics
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Aché Laboratórios Takes Over Laboratório Tiaraju
Vemedia to Take Over Oenobiol®
Galderma Acquires Innéov Group
Valeant Canada Inks Partnership Deal with GliSODin Skin Nutrients
RiceBran Technologies Expands Production Capacity at Healthy Natural Plant
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/28nwfl/nutricosmetics
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716