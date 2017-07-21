Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2017) - Westhaven Ventures (TSXV: WHN) has commenced exploration its Skoonka Creek gold property. The newly acquired 2,800 hectare Skoonka Creek gold property is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt, approximately 15 kilometres north of Lytton, British Columbia.

This is one of three properties the company holds in this belt, the others being the Shovelnose and Prospect Valley gold-silver properties.

The discovery of coarse placer gold at the confluence of the Nicoamen and Thompson Rivers in 1857 sparked a gold rush that a year later drew an estimated 20,000 prospectors, initiating the Fraser River gold rush.

Skoona Creek is an epithermal-style exploration target that covers prospective stratigraphy in the northern Spences Bridge Gold Belt, a 110 kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Spences Bridge group. In 2005, Strongbow Exploration drilled 20.2 grams per tonne gold over 12.8 metres confirming the presence of high grade epithermal gold mineralization at the Skoonka Creek gold property and the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Subsequent to 2007, limited drilling and exploration indicates that mineralization encountered to date represents the upper portions of a shallowly eroded low sulphidation epithermal system, with good potential to discover more consistent and higher gold grades at greater depths.

Preliminary fieldwork focused on the JJ-West prospect, the possible westward continuation of the high-grade JJ Zone. Additional soil sampling has extended this grid by 500 metres west to test for the continuation of the previously defined area of anomalous soil geochemistry. The newly collected soil samples will be processed for multi-element analysis.

Geological mapping and prospecting carried out over the new soil grid has uncovered two areas of quartz veining. The more significant of the two is roughly on trend with the JJ Zone to the east. Rock samples have been collected for assay from the two areas of quartz veining.

Shaun Pollard, CFO, stated: "We are excited to begin the 2017 field season at the Skoonka Creek gold property in preparation for a drill program. This project has previously produced world-class drill intersections and has the potential to host a major gold discovery."

The shares are currently trading at $0.08, and with 54.4 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $4.4 million.

For more information, please visit www.westhavenventures.com, contact Gareth Thomas, Director, at 604-681-5558 or email info@westhavenventures.com.

