FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open notably lower, shares of General Electric (GE) have climbed off their worst levels but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Friday. GE is currently down by 2.9 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in well over a year.



The initial sell-off by GE came after the conglomerate reported better than expected second quarter earnings but warned of full-year profits at the low end of its forecasts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX