RHHBY INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Roche Holding AG and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Roche Holding AG ("Roche Holding") (OTCQX: RHHBY) securities between March 2, 2017 and June 5, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/roche-holding-ag?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the combination of Perjeta and Herceptin is only marginally more effective than Herceptin alone in preventing breast cancer; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about Roche Holding AG's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Roche Holding, you have until August 7, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/roche-holding-ag?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong