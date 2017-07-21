Oil Water Separator Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.9% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global oil water separator market is projected to reach $9.13 billion, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022 while industrial segment to be the largest application segment and above ground OWS segment is estimated to be the largest type segment with market led by Europe region

Browse 81 tables and 32 figures, 15 Company profiles spread across 147 pages available at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1131377-oil-water-separator-market-by-application-industrial-marine-aerospace-power-generation-defense-type-above-ground-ows-below-ground-ows-marine-ows-region-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-mea-south-am-st-to-2022.html.

The global oil water separator market is projected to reach USD 9.13 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022. The demand for oil water separators is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the growth of aluminum smelting and automobile industries in the Middle East, the automobile industry in the South American region, and the iron & steel, automobile, and aluminum smelting industries in the Asia Pacific region. However, the high cost of customized oil water separators is expected to restrain the growth of the oil water separator market, as customization requires a high degree of specialization that increases the final cost of the product.

Furthermore, as a part of qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive overview of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by market players, such as Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Andritz AG (Austria), GEA Group AG (Germany), AB SKF (Sweden), Siemens AG (Germany), Sulzer Chemtech Ltd. (Switzerland), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (Finland), and Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), among others.

Order a copy of Oil Water Separator Market by Application (Industrial, Marine, Aerospace, Power Generation, Defense), Type (Above Ground OWS, Below Ground OWS, Marine OWS), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2022 Research Report at: http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1131377.

Oil water separators are also increasingly used in the marine industry, owing to stringent environmental regulations concerning the disposal of bilge water into the sea. Thus, the growing applicability of oil water separators in the marine industry is expected to drive the growth of the global oil water separator market from 2017 to 2022. The US, Canada, various European countries, and China have imposed strict penalties for defaulters, who fail to meet the environmental standards formulated for the disposal of wastewater into the sea, thereby accelerating the demand for oil water separators.

Europe is projected to be the largest market for oil water separator during the forecast period. Germany is considered to be the most lucrative market for oil water separators in the European region. In terms of compliance with the EU regulations for wastewater discharge, Germany is ahead of several European countries. The European Union has adopted comprehensive legislations concerning wastewater treatment. In this regard, the Water Framework Directive has set high environmental quality standards for rivers, lakes, groundwater, and coastal waters. Furthermore, the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive in Europe aims at protecting the environment from adverse effects of urban wastewater discharge.

Download a Sample Copy of this Report at: http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1131377.

Based on type, the oil water separator market has been segmented into above ground OWS, below ground OWS, and marine OWS. The above ground OWS segment is estimated to lead the global oil water separator market in 2017. This growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for above ground oil water separators from chemicals, petrochemicals, automobiles, and food & beverages industries.

On the basis of application, the industrial segment is estimated to lead the global oil water separator market in 2017. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to rapid industrial development and the increased demand for oil water separators from chemical, food & beverages, and automotive industries.

Research Coverage: The report defines, segments, and forecasts the global oil water separator market on the basis of application, type, and region. It provides detailed information regarding major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges, influencing the growth of the market. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, and joint ventures; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities in the market.

Related Reports:

Crosslinking Agent Market by Chemistry (Amino, Amine, Isocyanate, Amide, Aziridine, Carbodiimide), Paints & Coating Application (Decorative, Industrial), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America) - Global Forecast to 2022.

Polybutadiene Market by Type (Solid Polybutadiene (High Cis, Low Cis, High Trans, High Vinyl), Liquid Polybutadiene), Application (Tires, Polymer modification, Industrial rubber, Chemical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022.

Industrial Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Water, Solvent, High Solids, Powder), End-use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Wood, Packaging, Protective), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022.

Explore more reports on Chemicals Market at:

http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/chemicals/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml