

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mark Corallo has resigned as the spokesman for President Donald Trump's legal team amid reports of a shakeup of the team of lawyers handling the White House's defense in the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.



A person who spoke with Corallo told Politico the resignation comes as the spokesman was unhappy with the team's strategy of attacking the credibility of special counsel Robert Mueller.



Reports from the New York Times and the Washington Post claimed Trump's legal team is looking for ways to discredit Mueller's investigation.



Corallo's resignation comes amid reports from multiple sources that the president's legal team is being reorganized, with longtime Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz taking a reduced role.



CNN said John Dowd and Jay Sekulow will now be Trump's primary personal attorneys for the Russia investigation.



Ty Cobb, who was appointed White House special counsel last Saturday, will take the lead on the investigation from inside the White House, CNN said.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



