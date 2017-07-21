Global Calcium Oxide Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Players are Carmeuse, Graymont, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime & Minerals Technologies

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global calcium oxide market to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Calcium Oxide Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is modernization of calcium oxide production plants in Europe. Calcium oxide is a carbon-intensive industry. Europe is focusing on moving toward low-carbon economy by 2050. As the calcium oxide or quicklime sector is carbon and energy intensive sector, it is expected to contribute significantly to the 2050 objective.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in demand for construction and infrastructure development. Calcium oxide finds various applications in the building and construction sector, such as in the production of concrete and AAC. Increased construction and infrastructure development is expected to boost the consumption of polymers and concretes, thereby, driving the demand for calcium oxide. A rise in the population in EMEA, especially in Africa and the Middle East, has led to a growing need for infrastructure.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Environmental concern against production of calcium oxide. Calcium oxide occurs from lime. Limestone mining can disturb ground water conditions. Limestone deposits frequently arise in association with karst, a landscape where limestone gradually dissolves away underground. The deposits result in caves, sinkholes, and areas of rock ruptures that create underground drainage areas. Mining occurring in karst can result in disturbance to natural aquifers and flows of underground water. Often, excavating operations remove ground water to expose the mining site, which can lower the water table and change how water flows through the rock formations.

Key vendors



Carmeuse

Graymont

Lhoist

Mississippi Lime

Minerals Technologies



Other prominent vendors



Omya

Okutama Kogyo

Schaefer Kalk



