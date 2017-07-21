Global Calcium Oxide Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Players are Carmeuse, Graymont, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime & Minerals Technologies

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Calcium Oxide Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global calcium oxide market to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Calcium Oxide Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is modernization of calcium oxide production plants in Europe. Calcium oxide is a carbon-intensive industry. Europe is focusing on moving toward low-carbon economy by 2050. As the calcium oxide or quicklime sector is carbon and energy intensive sector, it is expected to contribute significantly to the 2050 objective.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in demand for construction and infrastructure development. Calcium oxide finds various applications in the building and construction sector, such as in the production of concrete and AAC. Increased construction and infrastructure development is expected to boost the consumption of polymers and concretes, thereby, driving the demand for calcium oxide. A rise in the population in EMEA, especially in Africa and the Middle East, has led to a growing need for infrastructure.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Environmental concern against production of calcium oxide. Calcium oxide occurs from lime. Limestone mining can disturb ground water conditions. Limestone deposits frequently arise in association with karst, a landscape where limestone gradually dissolves away underground. The deposits result in caves, sinkholes, and areas of rock ruptures that create underground drainage areas. Mining occurring in karst can result in disturbance to natural aquifers and flows of underground water. Often, excavating operations remove ground water to expose the mining site, which can lower the water table and change how water flows through the rock formations.
Key vendors
- Carmeuse
- Graymont
- Lhoist
- Mississippi Lime
- Minerals Technologies
Other prominent vendors
- Omya
- Okutama Kogyo
- Schaefer Kalk
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hjkpj6/global_calcium
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716