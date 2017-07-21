Global Construction Glass Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2021 - Driven by the Need for Energy Efficient Buildings

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Construction Glass Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Construction Glass Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Construction Glass Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing trend of skyscrapers. In 2016, it was estimated that more than 100 buildings of 200 or more meters in height worldwide had set a new record for annual tall building completions. There is a growing trend of tall building constructions across the world. For instance, the tallest building completed in 2016 was the 530-meter-high Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre in China. China and the US have the most number of skyscrapers in the world. It is estimated that China has the most 200-meter-plus skyscraper completions, which total to 84 at present and this trend is likely to grow in many other Asian countries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is need for energy efficient buildings. Energy has become a crucial area for all countries to mitigate the effects of climate change. In buildings, the design and the construction materials have a direct impact on the heating, cooling and lighting needs. When the building facade is directly exposed to sunlight, it gradually heats up and transfers this heat inside. This usually increases the need for air conditioning for cooling and comfort, resulting in the rise of energy consumption.



Residential and commercial buildings worldwide account for a major share of electricity consumption. For instance, In India, residential electricity consumption makes up for around one-fourth of the country's total electricity consumption and is expected to increase six-fold by 2030. However, the impact can be reduced to 20%-25% by adopting energy efficient measures. Glass is believed to be one of these measures that contribute significantly to energy efficiency in buildings. Glazing can help achieve the best energy performance and minimize the overall environmental impact.

Key vendors



Asahi Glass ,

, Nippon Sheet Glass,

Central Glass,

Saint-Gobain,

SCHOTT.



Other prominent vendors



AGNORA

Bendheim Glass

China Glass Holdings

China Specialty Glass

DB Glass

J.E. Berkowitz

PPG Industries

Sisecam Group

Xinyi Glass Holdings



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



