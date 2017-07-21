Global Construction Glass Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2021 - Driven by the Need for Energy Efficient Buildings

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Construction Glass Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Construction Glass Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Construction Glass Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing trend of skyscrapers. In 2016, it was estimated that more than 100 buildings of 200 or more meters in height worldwide had set a new record for annual tall building completions. There is a growing trend of tall building constructions across the world. For instance, the tallest building completed in 2016 was the 530-meter-high Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre in China. China and the US have the most number of skyscrapers in the world. It is estimated that China has the most 200-meter-plus skyscraper completions, which total to 84 at present and this trend is likely to grow in many other Asian countries.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is need for energy efficient buildings. Energy has become a crucial area for all countries to mitigate the effects of climate change. In buildings, the design and the construction materials have a direct impact on the heating, cooling and lighting needs. When the building facade is directly exposed to sunlight, it gradually heats up and transfers this heat inside. This usually increases the need for air conditioning for cooling and comfort, resulting in the rise of energy consumption.
Residential and commercial buildings worldwide account for a major share of electricity consumption. For instance, In India, residential electricity consumption makes up for around one-fourth of the country's total electricity consumption and is expected to increase six-fold by 2030. However, the impact can be reduced to 20%-25% by adopting energy efficient measures. Glass is believed to be one of these measures that contribute significantly to energy efficiency in buildings. Glazing can help achieve the best energy performance and minimize the overall environmental impact.
Key vendors
- Asahi Glass,
- Nippon Sheet Glass,
- Central Glass,
- Saint-Gobain,
- SCHOTT.
Other prominent vendors
- AGNORA
- Bendheim Glass
- China Glass Holdings
- China Specialty Glass
- DB Glass
- J.E. Berkowitz
- PPG Industries
- Sisecam Group
- Xinyi Glass Holdings
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
PART 13: Appendix
