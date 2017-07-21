

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's (CMG) stock has pummeled to a four-year low after health officials confirmed another outbreak at the beleaguered Mexican-food chain's Virginia location. Shares of Chipotle is currently trading at $347.62, down $8.43 or 2.37%, on the NYSE.



According to local health officials, at least 60 people became sick after eating at a Chipotle Mexican Grill location in Virginia this past weekend. At least one of the customers of the restaurant has tested positive for norovirus, according to David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Public Health Department.



The restaurant had reopened on Wednesday after Chipotle voluntarily closed it for cleaning on Monday.



'This provides additional information but is not sufficient to determine the cause of the outbreak. The health department is awaiting further test results, which should be available early next week,' Goodfriend said.



Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that can be acquired from contaminated food, surfaces or people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pain. Food workers can spread the virus through poor hygiene practices.



Meanwhile, another video has become viral that shows three rodents running around in the dining area of a Chipotle restaurant in Dallas. Local media reported customers said the animals began falling from the ceiling while they were eating.



Chipotle is still reeling from a series of food-safety problems, including a case of salmonella in Minnesota, E. coli in Oregon and Washington, and norovirus in California and Boston in 2015.



