In this A.M.BestTV episode from the International Insurance Society's (IIS) Global Insurance Forum in London, insurance observers said the pace of insurance change is quickening, as insurers work with an ever-widening array of providers and partners. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=iis3717 to view the entire program.

"Insurers have not been the fastest adopters of technology, but they are starting to embrace it," said James Maudslay, global head of insurance, Equinix. "Insurers realize that with the changing environment, especially in digitalization, they have to increase their acceptance of technology in order to keep up with the diversified technological climate around the world."

Greg Carter, managing director, analytics, A.M. Best, said he believes that, "the insurance industry is becoming more interconnected with other sectors and is starting to work with technology firms to find solutions to a variety of issues."

For full video coverage of the IIS Global Insurance Forum, including exclusive executive interviews, visit http://www.ambest.tv/iis17.

Other people that appear in this episode:

Michael Morrissey, president chief executive officer, International Insurance Society.

